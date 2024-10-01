KPD: 28 tickets issued to drivers who failed to yield to pedestrians in Sept. 30 enforcement action

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety in the Town of Kearny, the Kearny Police Department conducted a one-day pedestrian-safety enforcement operation that focused on motorists who failed to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians — and it led to numerous citations, Police Chief Scott Macfie said today.

Pedestrian safety is a key issue in our community, and the Kearny Police Department says it is committed to upholding pedestrian safety laws to protect citizens.

The Sept. 30 pedestrian enforcement and education program conducted specifically focused on drivers and pedestrians who violated right-of-way laws. As a result of this program, 28 citations were issued and an untold number of citizens were educated.

The Kearny Police Department strongly encourages members of the community to follow basic safe practices:

Drivers should be on the lookout for and stop for pedestrians.

Drivers should stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk and stay stopped until the pedestrian is two traffic lanes away or has reached the sidewalk.

Pedestrians should use a crosswalk when crossing the street and obey pedestrian signals.

Pedestrians should look both ways for traffic before crossing and ensure cars are yielding before crossing. Remember that having the right-of-way does not prevent you from being seriously injured by a driver who is not paying attention. Traffic safety is everyone’s personal responsibility.

Pedestrians should wear bright-colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight when walking during hours of darkness. Be visible.

“The Kearny Police Department is committed to doing our part to keep the community safe. We urge every member of the community to help by keeping themselves safe and following basic rules of the road,” Macfie said.

