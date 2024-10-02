Kearny girls soccer looks to get momentum heading into tournaments

Kearny girls soccer head coach Michael Sylvia has always embraced the idea of throwing challenges in front of his players in hopes of achieving greater goals in the future. So while a 3-4-1 record might not be quite what the Kardinals had hoped for in September, there’s no self-doubt or frustration.

“We’re going to continue to put them in these challenging situations. It’s not going to be easy,” said Sylvia. “We put them in these challenging situations so that if they fall short one day, we can analyze it and say okay, here’s the little things that need to be done. Do we want to win? Absolutely. We’re competitive as they come. But at the end of the day, I think these are key moments that we build on. Not just for playoffs or state tournaments, but just for their development overall.”

So far this season, defense has been a strength for the Kardinals, particularly in the last two weeks.

A big reason for that is a talented and experienced back line, anchored by junior Keala Cicchino. A three-year starter and Monmouth University commit, Cicchino has been a rock in the center and one of the state’s top defenders.

“Keala is a stalwart for us,” Sylvia said. “Unless we decide to tactically move her somewhere else, she’s going to hold it down in the back and she’s our fail safe.If someone gets in behind and it’s a 1v1, Keala does such a great job in those moments.”

Junior Ava Natosi is at the other center back spot and is really coming into her own after being limited by a knee injury last season.

Junior Mason Gryckiewicz, a three-year starter at outside back, shifts over to the center when Cicchino is put in an attacking position. Regardless of position, Gryckiewicz is a standout for Kearny.

“She went from an attacking player to an outside back and she’s been playing a lot of center back this year,” said Sylvia. “When we do want to move Keala into the attack, Mason’s been great stepping in. This is a new position for her, but she’s shown since her freshman year that she can step into a new position with no ego or preconceived notions and just be really, really coachable and do a great job.”

Senior captain Melanie Rodrigues is the starter on the right side and Izzy Syzmanski is also seeing extensive time on defense.

Behind them are sophomore keeper Casey Brown, who has started every game and has all the tools to be a good one. Destiny Lorenco is the backup.

Sophomore Makayla David and Adrianna Rodrigues are the holding center midfielders, with Cicchino also seeing some time there.

Quarterbacking the offense at center midfield is Olivia Covello, a four-year starter and a Sienna commit. Covello, who has played nearly every role imaginable during her career, has a greater offensive responsibility this year and leads the team in goals and assists.

“We’re asking a lot more out of her to not only keep the ball, but help create things (on offense), but at the same time, make sure she’s doing what she’s always done, which is getting back on defense, breaking up plays, disrupting the other team’s attack, and then also now being the vocal and emotional leader too,” Sylvia said. “It’s definitely a new role for her, but one that she’s been poised to step into since she came to the program.”

Senior Chelsea Sammy is another option in the midfiel

Kearny has been mixing and matching at the outside midfield spots with Niamh Devlin, Jamy Queroz, Paula Davilla and Sabrina Varella all seeing time.

A similar situation is currently unfolding at forward. Headlining the group is speedy sophomore Melissa Mota, who scored in last year’s Hudson County final at Red Bull Arena. Two freshmen, who have also worked their way into the mix are Rachel Kelly, who initially started the season on defense, and Dayanara Terrones. Davd and junior Hillary Anticona also could see time on the attack.

Maria Rozo, Kristel Gomez and Kaylee Cohatero are also vying for minutes.

Kearny is set to play at Morris Knolls on Tuesday and host Columbia on Saturday. Independent games with West Orange and Scotch Plains-Fanwood before it begins the quest for a 16th consecutive Hudson County championship. The tournament is set to be seeded later this week with games starting the following week.

