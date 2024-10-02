Obituaries for Oct. 2, 2024

Thomas G. Buck II

Thomas G. Buck II, 47, died June 26, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona.

Born in New York City, he lived in North Arlington, Colorado and Los Angeles, before moving to Tempe, Arizona two years ago.

He was a 1991 graduate of Queen of Peace Grammar School in North Arlington, a 1995 graduate of St. Peter’s Preparatory School in Jersey City and a 2000 graduate of Ramapo College of New Jersey with a B.A, in communications.

Soccer was his favorite sport and Arsenal FC his favorite team. Since 2002, he attended every World Cup. He was on the soccer team at St. Peter’s Prep and was awarded the title of ”Goalie of the Year” for Hudson County in 1995.

Thomas was a very curious person with a strong spirit of adventure. He loved to travel and did a lot of living in his 47 years including visiting 25 different countries with many repeat visits.

He was the beloved son of Catherine (nee Brennan) Buck and the late Thomas G. Buck, and the adored nephew of John Brennan and Edward Brennan. He will also be greatly missed by his many loving cousins and friends.

A private Celebration of Life has already taken place.

Rose Marie Conlon

Rose Marie Conlon, 93, died peacefully on Sept. 24, 2024 with her family by her side. She was known for her love of the Irish, a good time and her quick wit. She was born in Kearny and attended St. Stephen’s Grammar School and Kearny High School. Rosemarie was employed by Equity Savings and Loan Association as a teller when she was in high school working her way up to vice president. She was honored by being named president of WASLI (Woman’s Association of Savings and Loan Institution). She then worked for Allied Building Products.

She was predeceased by her parents Edward Conlon Sr. and Loretta (Anton) Conlon, her sister Loretta, her brother Edward Jr. and niece Sharon Baguchinsky. She is survived by her sister-in-law Vera Conlon along with nieces and nephews Karen Evilsizor (Jerry), Edward Conlon Jr., William Conlon (faithful caregiver) Thomas Conlon and Vera Allen (Tom), eight great-nieces and nephews and seven great-great nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by the Maffettones, her second family

Arrangements are being handled by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Visiting will begin Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

