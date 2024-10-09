Lyndhurst boys soccer wins four in a row

Despite an uneven start to its season, Lyndhurst boys soccer coach Emad Abu-Hakmeh never wavered in the potential of this group. This past week the Golden Bears showed everyone else just how dangerous they can be in tournament play when playing at their peak.

In a span of seven days, Lyndhurst reeled off four consecutive wins, starting with road victories at New Milford and Cresskill. After a 1-0 win over Nutley on Oct. 2, Lyndhurst delivered its most dominant performance of them all this past Friday, an 8-0 dismantling of Paramus Catholic that included seven goals in the first half.

The streak has Lyndhurst now at 8-4 on the season.

“Absolutely,” said Abu-Hakmeh when asked if this was the team he envisioned back in August. “I think the kids now realize their ability and they’re on track now.”

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of this winning streak is that it’s been done with a freshman in goal. Due to injuries to senior Matthew Makar and junior Maksym Dmochowski, freshman David Porras has emerged as the No. 1 keeper out of what was supposed to be a rotation in net.

Porras has proven up to the task early on, posting shutouts against Nutley and Paramus Catholic.

“He is the best freshman goalkeeper I’ve ever seen in my life,” Abu-Hakmeh said. “He is solid, he is vocal, he’s a big boy. His soccer IQ is right there and he knows the game. He really understands the game and we’re having big hopes. I have been coaching for many years and I never had a freshman goalie like him.”

Regardless of who’s at keeper, they’re boosted by a veteran defensive core. Senior captain Andrew Carrion is at center back with fellow senior captain Bartu Akar lining up in the middle or at outside back depending on if the Bears are playing with three or four defenders.

Nate Barriteau starts at outside back in either formation. Sophomore Athan Hilas enters the lineup in a four-back formation and junior Kyle Figueiredo is a valuable reserve on the backline.

The midfield in Lyndhurst’s 3-5-2 formation received a significant boost last year when Dieog Pazmino moved into town from Florida. Now in his first season with the Bears, the versatile senior has four goals with two assists.

“He’s a true midfielder that sees the game and doesn’t waste time and creates opportunities,” Abu-Hakmeh said. “He can become the fourth or fifth defender when needed, and a third striker if we needed that as well.”

Isaac Camilo is a holding center midfielder, while the attacking center midfielder is one of North Jersey’s top offensive talents – Rob Dasler Jr.

Dasler Jr. has already scored a career-high 15 goals and added 10 assists

“Tober is a very gifted, naturally talented player with a very high soccer IQ,” said Abu-Hakmeh. “There is no goal that we score that does not have his signature on it. He’s creating a lot of opportunities (for others) and when he has the chance, he can score from anywhere within 35-40 yards from the goal. If he has a shot, he can nail it, he can put it in there. Robbie’s relaxed, very focused and very accurate and you don’t find these things in too many players.”

Seniors Cyprian Niedbal (3 goals, 9 assists) and Cristian Porras (8 assists) start on the wings for Lyndhurst. Sophomores Leon Sahiti and Christian Alves also in the mix all across the midfield.

At forward is one of Lyndhurst’s breakout performers in Ariel Trelles-Calle. The junior has nine goals on the season with six of them coming on this current winning streak. Freshman Ryan Kartanowicz and sophomore Ariston Nishevci had three goals apiece and see extensive time up top as well with freshman Dylan Salme also vying for minutes.

Lyndhurst looks to continue its winning ways with division contests against Rutherford on Oct. 7 and at Weehawken on Oct. 11 before the start of the Bergen County Tournament.

Said Abu-Hakmeh, “I think the kids now believe that they’re capable of playing with anyone and we’re hoping that we’ll do something special.”

