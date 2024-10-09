Obituaries for Oct. 9, 2024

Earl Crowell

Earl Crowell, 92, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 at his son’s home in Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Grace United Methodist Church, 380 Kearny Ave., Kearny, beginning at 11 a.m.

Born in Smithville, Nova Scotia, Canada, Earl lived in Kearny since 1955 before moving to Belleville in 2018.

Mr. Crowell was a methods engineer for Worthington Pump in Harrison for 35 years. After, he was a quality insurance engineer for Hoke Valve Company in Cresskill for three years before retiring.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial arts from Montclair State University in 1982.

Earl was a member of the Kearny Optimist Club (Friend of Youth), the Kearny Municipal Alliance and a literacy volunteer. He was extremely active at First United Methodist Church in Kearny and later, Grace United Methodist, also in Kearny. He was a Scoutmaster for Troop 2 in Kearny and was named Hudson County Senior Citizen of the Year in 2010. He also served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board in Kearny.

Mr. Crowell is survived by his three sons, Kenneth and his wife, Liliana, Douglas and Allen and his wife, Helen. He was predeceased by his wife, Moira (Foster) Crowell in 2023 and also two sisters, Anita Tustit and Irma Gill.

John F. Dolaghan III

John F. Dolaghan III, a lifelong resident of Harrison, died Aug. 26, 2024 at the Lyons Veterans Hospital in Lyons.

John was 76.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, on Friday, Aug. 30. His final disposition was private.

John was the eldest son of the late John F. Dolaghan II and Gladys Dolaghan (Pringle). John is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Michelle, her daughters Jennifer and Michelle, as well as grandchildren Michael John, Julia, Kennedy, Aiden and Jayden. John is also survived by his six siblings, Michael, James, Brian, Thomas, Marylynn and Mark, and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was a graduate of Holy Cross Grammar School and a 1966 graduate of Harrison High School. Shortly after his high school graduation, John was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War in 1967 and 1968. John was a soldier in the 25th Infantry Division. The 25th Infantry, nicknamed “Tropic Lightning,” was one of the first units to serve in Vietnam and one of the last to leave the country.

In November 1967, John and his entire unit were awarded the Army Commendation Medal for heroism for their actions in the Iron Triangle. During these same actions, John was wounded in combat against the enemy and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Because of the severity of his injuries, John was not discharged from the Army until he was “medically retired,” honorably, in 1972.

Upon leaving the Army, John became a member of the Steamfitters and Pipefitters, local union No. 475 out of Newark. John became a “master” welder. His welding skills were so renowned that he was asked to serve as an instructor at the union’s welding-training center in Orange. From 1979-1982, John passed on his knowledge to many an appreciative local apprentice. John retired from Local 475 in 2008 after 35 years of service.

After leaving the Steamfitters Union, John was employed by the United States Postal Service at its Kearny facility, where he worked for another 10 years, before retiring in 2018.

John was an avid reader, who also loved music, especially early rock and roll from the 1950s and ‘60s. John was especially fond of that music known as Doo Wop or group harmony. He was a frustrated singer and loved to spontaneously break out in song, a habit that endeared himself to family and friends.

John also loved the sport of boxing and had a vast knowledge of the sport and its history. John could name the champions in every weight class going as far back as the 1920s. John saw his share of many famous fights, including championship fights, usually at Madison Square Garden.

John could be gruff, he could be bombastic and temperamental and sarcasm was an art to him. However, those who loved him most knew he had a great-big heart that was pure and loving and genuine.

Rest in peace John. You deserve it.

Fond memories of John and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

Antonio C. Rodrigues

Antonio C. Rodrigues of Kearny died Sept. 29, 2024.

He was 76.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was celebragted at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Tony had been a gemstone cutter for Krementz and Company in Newark. He was a member of the Portuguese Club in Kearny.

The beloved husband of Rosa Maria, he was the loving father of Anita Rodrigues and Carlos Rodrigues (Camry). He was also the brother of Gil, Alcidedes, the late Joseph and the late Alberto Rodrigues.

Douglas Boyle

Douglas Boyle, of Kearny, died at home on Sept. 29, 2024.

He was 82.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place at the First Presbyterian Church on the corner of Laurel and Kearny avenues. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny, with his beloved wife, Shelia.

Doug was a retired baggage handler for U.S. Air at Newark Airport. He was a Deacon at First-Pres.

He was the husband of the late Shelia (nee Bourez) and father of Michelle Cunha (John), Doug Boyle (Jacqui) and Kyle Boyle (Debbie). Brother of Colin Boyle (the late Carol) and Jimmy Boyle (Carol Ann). Also surviving him are his grandchildren Jayne, Olivia, Carson, Owen, Jillian, Elizabeth, Kailyn and Bailey along with his great-grandchildren Juliet and Aurora.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the First Presbyterian Food Pantry.

Richard Melesky

Richard Melesky died Sept. 29, 2024.

He was 82.

Born in Jersey City, he was a Kearny resident.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. His service was the same day. Cremation was private.

Rich was a driver for Prudential Insurance Company. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964 and was a member of the American Legion. He was a true sports fan but most of all a devout family man.

He was the husband of the late Rita (nee Tuite) and father of Nancy Graham (John), Janice Campbell (Randy) and Allison Melesky. Brother of Cynthia Shields, he was also the grandfather of Erin, Danielle, Charlie and the late Adam.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

