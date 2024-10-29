Lyndhurst PD: Township man charged with arson, failing to report fire

A Lyndhurst man was been arrested and charged with allegedly starting a fire in Lyndhurst last week, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri tells The Observer.
On Oct. 25, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Fourth Street to investigate a report of a small brush fire. Upon arrival, officers learned the fire had already been extinguished by a local resident. Additionally, a witness advised he observed an unknown man start the fire before walking away from the area. The witness provided a detailed description of the suspect and the responding officers were able to quickly identify the suspect as Jose Concepcion, 27, of Lyndhurst.
Officers then responded to Concepcion’s home, which was located in close proximity to the location of the fire. At that time, Concepcion was placed under arrest and charged with arson and failure to report a fire. After being charged, Concepcion was transported to a local hospital for an examination. The cause of the small fire is unknown.
