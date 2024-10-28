NA Grand Knight’s dinner set for next week

The North Arlington Knights of Columbus Council 3428 hosts its 62nd annual Grand Knight’s Dinner Friday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m., at 194 River Road, where Knight of the Year Camilo Monroy and Business Community Shield Awards will be presented to That 10 Minute Oil Change Place and Cappelluti’s Deli.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $15 for children aged 6 to 11.

Make required reservations by calling (201) 988-0183.

