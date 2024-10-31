Harrison U-11 soccer team beat Kearny in semis, lose in final

The Harrison Recreation/Harrison F.C. Travel Soccer U-11 team Deportivo were finalists in the State of New Jersey’s U.S. Youth Soccer President’s Cup 2024.
Front row from left, Dawa Tenzin, Adrian Blanco, Lorenzo Blanco, Lucas Kutlu, Sonam Sangpo, Sammy Quiroz Jr. and Caio Santiago. Second row left, Yeshua Moreano, Lucas Holgado, Fabio Guerrero, Ethan Jacome, Lukas Guevara, Ethan Tejada and Aiden Tenzin. Back row from left, Larry Kelly, Harrison Recreation, Councilman Mike Dolaghan, Head Coach Robin Guevara, Coach Sammy Quiroz Sr. and Harrison F.C. Program Director John Guevara
The team knocked off Kearny Thistle, 3-2, at Harvey Field and then lost to Monmouth United, 4-2 in the final.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.