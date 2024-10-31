Harrison U-11 soccer team beat Kearny in semis, lose in final

The Harrison Recreation/Harrison F.C. Travel Soccer U-11 team Deportivo were finalists in the State of New Jersey’s U.S. Youth Soccer President’s Cup 2024.

Front row from left, Dawa Tenzin, Adrian Blanco, Lorenzo Blanco, Lucas Kutlu, Sonam Sangpo, Sammy Quiroz Jr. and Caio Santiago. Second row left, Yeshua Moreano, Lucas Holgado, Fabio Guerrero, Ethan Jacome, Lukas Guevara, Ethan Tejada and Aiden Tenzin. Back row from left, Larry Kelly, Harrison Recreation, Councilman Mike Dolaghan, Head Coach Robin Guevara, Coach Sammy Quiroz Sr. and Harrison F.C. Program Director John Guevara

The team knocked off Kearny Thistle, 3-2, at Harvey Field and then lost to Monmouth United, 4-2 in the final.

