Nutley Family Service Bureau hosting fundraiser

The Nutley Family Service Bureau (NFSB) hosts its first Casino Night fundraiser Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, at 140 Copeland Ave., Lyndhurst.

The event includes a night of entertainment, camaraderie and philanthropy, all in support of NFSB’s mission to strengthen the emotional and social well-being of individuals and families through affordable mental-health counseling and social service programs.

The cost is $80 per person.

Each ticket includes admission to the night, access to a cocktail party, $100 in funny money to kickstart your gaming experience and an entry into raffle prize drawings.

For more information, contact Emilie Pulecio, development & PR coordinator at epulecio@nutleyfamily.org for more information on tickets and sponsorships.

