KPD Officer Josh Lopez saves choking baby

On April 14 at 8:52 p.m., Officer Josh Lopez, fresh from CPR recertification training, responded to a call of a 1-year-old girl choking on chicken soup. The child’s father reported a 911 operator instructed him on the Heimlich maneuver, which caused the child to vomit, but the baby was still making gurgling and crowing noises and drooling. Officer Lopez performed back blows which dislodged the remaining food obstruction from the child’s airway and caused her to cry normally. The child was later evaluated by Kearny firefighters and North Arlington EMS, but her father declined any further medical aid.

Well done, indeed!

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

