LPD: Man takes nap in car, only thing is … it was running at an intersection and he had drugs on him

One man’s nap recently led to a bunch of charges after police caught him behind the wheel of a running car, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst Police Department, said.

According to Auteri:

On Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at approximately 3:35 a.m., Officer Vincent Dorio was on patrol on Harding Avenue when he observed a Toyota Corolla stopped in the road in the middle of the 300 block of Harding Avenue. Officer Dorio approached the car and found the driver, identified as Daniel Barro Jr., 37, of Clifton, asleep at the wheel. Additionally, the vehicle was running and still in the drive position.

Officer Dorio proceeded to render the vehicle safe before waking Barro. Upon learning of the police presence, Barro attempted to conceal a clear plastic baggie containing a white colored powdery substance. Barro confirmed the baggie contained cocaine. He also admitted to consuming cocaine and Xanax earlier in the evening.

A search of the vehicle revealed the presence of heroin, cocaine, unregulated marijuana, two scales, two cell phones, and $1,117 in cash.

Barro was charged with possession of a cocaine, possession of heroin, unlawful possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and driving while under the influence.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack, pending court.

