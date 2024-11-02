Kearny, PCA (ACP) and We Are One NJ hosting citizenship clinic in town

The Town of Kearny, in partnership with We Are One New Jersey Hudson County Center, and the Kearny Portuguese Cultural Association, hosts a citizenship clinic Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 408 Schuyler Ave., Mayor Carol Jean Doyle said.
The event is open to all interested in becoming a citizen of the United States.
We Are One, in keeping with its mission, has partnered with Doyle, Councilwoman Marytrine DeCastro and the Portuguese Cultural Association for the event. The clinic will be a one-stop shop for any legal permanent resident who would like to apply for naturalization and get informed on what the interview process entails and how to pass the citizenship exam.
Applicants will receive an overview of the naturalization application process and interview preparation.
Pre-registration and appointments are required.
To qualify for citizenship or for more information about this event and/or to register, call (201) 209-2839 or reach DeCastro at (201) 362-5028 (she is leading and coordinating the initiative.)
We Are One New Jersey Hudson County Center provides social and legal services that educate, empower, and uplift working families at low or no cost.
