Santa’s annual note to the children of the world

T’was the month of December, but before Christmas Day. Santa was busy getting ready his sleigh. For soon it would be that eventful night. When he would take to the sky for his annual flight.
The children were happy and behaving quite well. Singing carols, and in plays of the birth of a savior, they would tell.
Everyone seemed happy with Love in their hearts, for the Babe in the manger, and each other, close and apart. If only it would last the whole year through, this magic of the Season for you, you and you.
Santa was thinking “How can this magic keep going? It should not end!” So he thought and he thought till a solution began, and just like that, he knew what to do, to keep our hearts open so the magic would flow through.
He was so excited, he had to gather his thoughts, to keep the magic flowing from each of our hearts.
As we open each gift, let the magic flow in, till our hearts overflow and the happiness begins.
But happiness and the magic need a force to carry on, so let’s keep the thrill of anticipation growing strong. Whenever we are down and feeling mad or depressed, let us recall what we love the best.
And think of next Christmas, the delight it will cause, let the magic take over, the bad feelings be paused.
Merry Christmas, everyone!
Love,
Santa
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.