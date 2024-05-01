Washington School in Lyndhurst opens its first-ever playground

Over the past two and a half years, the Washington School/Memorial Campus PTA has been raising money to install a playground for students, with the support of the Lyndhurst Board of Education as well as community partners including Frank’s GMC, Zentai Martial Arts, several other businesses and the Friends and Family of Gerardine MacLean, who spent 40 years as a member of the Washington School PTA. It all became a reality on Tuesday, April 30. The students who will make use of the playground were displaced from the school in mid-September because of a fire in the basement. They returned in mid-April with a new addition to the school grounds.
