Lane closures expected on Rt. 7 this week

Expect lane closures on Route 7 Tuesday into Wednesday this week.

Beginning at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Route 7 is scheduled to have a single lane closure with alternating traffic for approximately one mile starting where traffic from CR 508 merges onto Route 7 northbound. The closure is necessary to re-stripe the roadway to shift traffic toward the southbound lanes to allow for construction on the northbound side of the roadway and shoulder.

The work is part of the $96.0 million federally funded Route 7 Kearny Drainage Improvements project that will address existing drainage deficiencies and mitigate flooding issues by raising the roadway profile where practicable. In addition, a new drainage network will be installed including pipes, inlet structures, new outfalls, flood walls, and constructing three pump stations.

