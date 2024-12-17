HCPO: Kearny man arrested on child-pornography charges

A Kearny man has been arrested following a Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office investigation into alleged child pornography possession, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a 43-year-old David Bradow and charged him with one count of second-degree possession of child sex abuse material.

He was arrested at his residence on Dec. 16 and is being detained at the Hudson County Correctional Facility, South Kearny, pending his first court appearance.

According to Suarez:

In August, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received two cyber tips regarding child sex abuse material being stored on online servers. The investigation alleges Bradow uploaded over 1,000 files of child sex abuse material.

Suarez credited the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at (201) 915-1234.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...