Obituaries for Dec. 25, 2024

Angeline Hromada

Angeline Hromada of Harrison died Friday, Dec. 20, at Arbor Ridge Care Center in Wayne.

She was 96.

Born in Throop, Pennsylvania, she was raised in Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania. Angie lived in Kearny for many years before eventually settling in Harrison. She attended Berkeley Professional School and achieved a certificate in stenography. She worked as a court clerk for Hudson County for many years and retired in 1993.

Prior to that, she worked as a tube tester for RCA, Harrison, for 40 years.

Her religion was very important to her. A longtime parishioner of Holy Cross Church, Harrison, Angie sang in the church choir. In her free time, she volunteered at the Mount Carmel Guild, the Salvation Army aftercare program and later, in the English as a Second Language town program.

She enjoyed ice skating, line dancing, swimming and traveling. From going down the shore (especially Ocean Grove), to trips with her family to Europe, Angie loved to see new things and meet new people.

Angie is survived by her loving nieces and nephew, Betsy Christopher (Ronald) of Bear, Delaware, Karen Minnett (John) of Wanaque, Raymond A. Hromada (Ellen) of Chantilly, Virginia, Judy Donaldson of Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, and cherished grandnieces and nephews Jill Ryan (Mike), Joy Reid (Kevin), Heather Campbell (Tim) and Mark Chistopher (Melanie), Kimberly Bodnar (Nick), Carolyn Carbone (Kevin), Nicholas Minnett, Katrina Minnett, Steven Hromada, Emily Minahan (Dan), Elizabeth

Hromada and many great-grand nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Anthony and Ernestine Hromada, sister Hedwig Orinick, brother Raymond M. Hromada and niece Theresa Dahl.

The funeral will be conducted at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave. Harrison. Friends and relatives of Angie and her family may visit the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday morning, Dec. 30, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at 10:30 a.m. Her final disposition will take place in St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Moscow, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of the funeral home in loving memory of Angeline.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

Joseph V. Doffont

Joseph V. “Deo” Doffont, 65, of North Arlington, died Dec. 18, 2024.

Relatives and friends visited at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, also North Arlington.

Born in Kearny, Deo lived in North Arlington for over 50 years. He was a truck driver for many years, most recently with Goodman Sales. A huge fan of NASCAR and the New York Yankees, Joey enjoyed watching “Survivor.” A selfless man, he was loved by all. He most cherished time spent at the lake in the Poconos, surrounded by good friends and family.

Joseph was the beloved husband of Colleen (nee Kelly) Doffont; loving father of Samantha Vargas and her husband Luis, Kaitlin Corcoran and her husband Ryan and Nicole Gingerelli and her husband Tommy. He was the treasured Pop Pop of Alexis, Christopher, Caleb, Elena, Mackenzie and Lily and the dear brother of Denise Deliman and her husband Alan, Laurie Hayes and her husband George, David Doffant and the late Judy Kaduscwicz. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Phyllis Dubois

Phyllis Dubois (nee Horton), formerly Phyllis Harris, died Dec. 16, 2024.

She was 92.

Private funeral arrangements were handled by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Phyllis was the wife of the late Ken Harris and Harold Dubois. She was the loving mother of La Rie Malley. Sister of the late John Hopton and Linda Teschic. Phyllis was the beloved grandmother of Dana Lugo, Melissa Malley and Steven Malley. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Jasmin, Joseph and Emma along with her close Florida friends Tracey, Gary and Carol.

Phyllis loved her life in Florida where she was a talented artist and bookkeeper at the Sarasota Community Art Center. She was a volunteer police officer there as well. She was a world traveler and a member of the Caledonian Club. She was known for singing religious songs especially “Jesus Loves Me” and “Thank You Jesus.”

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Food Pantry c/o her granddaughter Dana at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 225 Washington Ave., Belleville.

