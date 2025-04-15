Obituaries for April 16, 2025

Judith Ann Albrecht

Judith Ann Albrecht, cherished family member, friend and beacon of love and kindness, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2025.

Her exceptional intelligence in mathematical analysis and a uniquely high attention to detail led to her successful career with New Jersey Blue Cross/Blue Shield. She then departed the workforce to become a homemaker following marriage to her one and only true love, husband, Dieter “Mike” Albrecht.

Following the untimely loss of her husband in 1994, Judi picked up the pieces of her broken heart and for the next 32 years, continued to live a fully independent and always on her own terms life until the final hours of her passing at 82 years old.

Judi filled every day with her signature warmth, generosity and an unwavering love for her family and friends.

Known for her infectious laugh, an steadfast support to her local community, Judi’s inimitable memory and ability to recognize every birthday, every holiday and every milestone event was a quality for which she was most known.

Judi always made time to provide a listening ear, a comforting word, and with her signature wit and wisdom, Judi carried a sincere passion for everything and “nearly” every person in her beloved Kearny, sharing her love, enthusiasm and her outspoken opinions with others at the places she frequented on a regular, if not daily, basis.

On April 1, 2025, Judith Ann Albrecht was presented with a proclamation by Kearny Mayor Carol Jean Doyle for her contributions and resilience as a member of the many seniors in the Kearny community.

While Judith Albrecht is survived by a decades long roster of friends, acquaintances, and passersby too numerous to mention, it was her truly devoted friends, Peter, Sean and Cathy who showed her the most devotion and kindness when it mattered most.

Judith’s confidence and trust was also fulfilled by having Lisa Witkowski by her side as a source of tremendous comfort and peace during the final weeks and hours during her passing.

While Judi is deeply missed, she remains in our eternal memories and shall always bring a smile to all who were so lucky to know her.

The visitation to honor Judith Ann Albrecht’s life will be April 17, between 2 to 6 p.m., at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

There will be a special repast and celebration of everything Judi at Lassoni Restaurant, North Arlington, on April 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Judith Ann Albrecht will join her husband Mike, in time for his Heavenly birthday upon her internment Friday at Trinity All Saints Cemetery in Princeton.

In lieu of flowers, Judi requests donations to sponsor the Kearny Senior Citizens Picnic in her memory, checks payable to the Town of Kearny, 402 Kearny Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032, with “Senior Picnic” and Judi’s name in the memo.

To honor her memory, please also consider taking a minute or two from your day to speak with and listen to an older adult, help others learn and to always treat all seniors with respect, kindness and dignity, or as Judi always did, send a card (with a stamp, by US Mail) to acknowledge a special person or occasion.

Letters and notes of remembrance and tribute may be sent to her niece Lisa at P.O. Box 3121, Margate, N.J. 08402.

Allan Henderson

Allan Henderson died April 8, 2025.

He was 88.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation will be private.

Allan was the beloved husband of Patricia (nee Ahearn) and loving father of Bob Henderson (Jacqueline) and Diane Henderson. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Maureen and her husband Don Olawski and his brother- in-law Jim and his wife Kathy Ahearn, along with his grandchildren Kimberly and Andrew (his fiancé Megan Daley).

Allan was an usher at St. Stephen’s Church and also president of the St. Stephen’s Seniors. He was a member of the N.Y. Susquehanna and Western Technical and Historical Society. He worked for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier in Kearny for 35 years and was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 38. In 2017, Allan was the Knights of Columbus’s Senior Citizen of the Year.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Pathways to Independence.

Dr. Harold ‘Hal’ Wiener

Dr. Harold “Hal” Wiener, a visionary in behavioral optometry and a beloved force of wisdom, warmth and wit, died peacefully on March 23, 2025, at the age of 97, leaving behind a legacy of healing, laughter and human connection.

Born on May 18, 1927, in Elizabeth, Dr. Hal was the youngest of five children. His path to becoming a groundbreaking optometrist began with a chance encounter after serving in the Navy. Upon graduating from Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 1950, he established his practice above Nanke’s Ice Cream Parlor. In 1952, he and his beloved wife Ruth moved to the office’s current location at 64 Ridge Road in North Arlington.

There, Dr. Wiener revolutionized his field by creating the world’s first visual training gym. He served as president of the PCO Alumni Association, was a board trustee and authored four books. However, he never lost sight of what mattered most: his family, his patients and the countless lives he touched.

The man who helped others see more clearly was also a certified teacher, a 71-year Mason, a 70-year Lions Club member, a Navy veteran, a comedian who delighted seniors with his stand-up routines, a staunch supporter of Israel and a generous philanthropist. Perhaps his greatest gift was his ability to listen and truly connect with others, serving as a mentor and friend to countless people.

Dr. Wiener was most proud of his family. His oldest son, Beni, moved to Israel with wife Tzila and together they have six children and now enjoy 17 grandchildren.

In 1983, his younger son, Dr. Marc, joined the family practice. Father and son worked side by side for decades, cultivating the vision and values that still define the practice today. Together with his wife, Robin, Dr. Marc carries on Dr. Wiener’s philosophy of patient-first behavioral optometry. They have three children and two grandsons.

When Ruth died after 36 years of marriage, Hal found a second chapter with Ginny, whose love accompanied him for more than three decades. He formed deep, loving bonds with Ginny’s children: Lorie, Bobby and Ellen, and their families.

Dr. Wiener’s funeral reflected his life with Naval honors, Masonic rites, stories, laughter and even spontaneous marching. Guests left smiling through tears, honoring his final wish that his memory bring joy, rather than sorrow.

Dr. Harold “Hal” Wiener will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him and thanks to him, countless people see with greater clarity and compassion.

Angel L. Cintron Jr.

Angel Cintron “Guila” Jr. died April 7, 2025.

He was 72.

Born in Jersey City, he lived in Hoboken before moving to Newark many years ago.

Visiting and a memorial service were at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Husband of Valentina (nee Sanchez), he was the father of Taina, Angel, Tanin and the late Adrian Cintron. Brother of the late Gilbert, Chico, Ruben, Rose, Angelica and Guri. He was also the grandfather of Angel, Jason, Jina and Joella and great-grandfather of Athena.

