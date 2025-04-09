Obituaries for April 9, 2025

William J. Gaydos Jr.

William J. Gaydos Jr. died at home on March 25, 2025.

He was 66.

Born in Kearny, he had lived in North Arlington the past 30 years.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Patrick’s Pro-Cathedral in Newar. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Bill was an educator at Kearny High School for 36 years, retiring as Vice Principal.

He was the beloved husband of Gerrie (nee Gorski) and loving father of Ted and Tom Gaydos. Cherished son of Pat and the late Bill Gaydos, he is also survived by his brother Mike, mother-in-law Jennie Gorski and many dear family members, friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in Bill’s memory.

Maria Chabala

Maria Chabala of Kearny died April 3, 2025.

She was 93.

Arrangements are by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Husband of the late Nicoli, she was also the mother of Elena and Vasiliy. Also surviving are her grandchildren Sandra and Olga and great-grandchildren Mira and Cleo.

Silvina Manzano

Silvina Manzano died April 2, 2025.

She was 108.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Her prayer service was at the funeral parlor. Cremation was private.

She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Clemente Manzano and her son Calixto Manzano.

She is survived by Aracelia Padin, Esperanza Manzano and Xiomara Salcedo. She was the cherished grandmother of six, great-grandmother of eight and great-great grandmother of seven.

Teresa Sula

Teresa Sula died April 3, 2025.

She was 66.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Harrison. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Teresa was the wife of Ryszard and daughter of Jozefa and the late Stanislaw. Beloved mother of Andzelika Kulesza and sister of Jan Potoczniak, Danuta Mazur and the late Christopher Potoczniak. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Stefany, Catherine, Sebastian, Henry and Ivor “Mikey.”

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Deborah Ann Noack

Deborah Ann Noack “Peg” was the beloved wife of predeceased Edward C. Noack III, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother during her incredible 78 years of life. She died surrounded by her loved ones Monday, March 31, 2025.

She was predeceased by her parents Ann and James Gorman, her brother James J. Gorman, sister Kathleen Gorman and son Christopher Noack. She is survived by her children, Edward C. Noack IV and his wife Theresa, Jamie Ann Noack, James J. Noack, Michael R. Noack and his wife Olivia. (seven grandchildren) Edward and his wife Lauren, Kayla, Alona, Xavier, Damarcus, Jayden, Brandon. (three great-grandchildren) Noah, Ayanna and Zaiel. She lived in Harrison a major part of her life and was a retired crossing guard from the Harrison Police Department. Deborah will be remembered for her endless sarcasm, boundless love, feisty spirit and her unwavering devotion to her family and friends. Although she is no longer with us, her legacy will live on through those who were fortunate enough to know her.

A memorial visitation took place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Beate M. Jolly ‘Beatrice’

Beate M. Jolly “Beatrice” died March 31, 2025.

She was 84.

Born in Berlin, Germany, she had lived in Kearny since 1961.

Private cremation arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Bea was the loving wife of the late Thomas Jolly (Thomas Hair Cutting in Kearny) and cherished mother of Dr. Todd Lawrence Jolly. She was also the sister of Marlena, Ulrike and Gudren.

In lieu of flowers kindly, consider a donation to your own favorite charity in her memory.

