Obituary — Agostinho Da Silva

Agostinho Da Silva

Agostinho Da Silva died April 8, 2025.

He was 96.

Born in Portugal, he lived in Newark before moving to Kearny in 1977.

Visiting was at the Armitage& Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Agostinho was a retired member of Local 472 in Newark and was still a member.

He was the beloved husband of Serafina (nee Simas) and cherished father of Odette Loureiro (husband Decio) and Dr. Anette Da Silva (husband Emilio Lago). Brother of Serafine and Avelino, he was also predeceased by eight other siblings. He was the grandfather of David, Jonathon, Andrew, Christian, Isabella and Bryceon. Great grandfather to Ian.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

