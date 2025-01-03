2 new police motorcycles, paid for by archdiocese, ready for NA’s streets

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The North Arlington Police Department recently took possession of two, brand-new Harley-Davidson motorcycles, fully funded by the largest tax-exempt business in North Arlington, Holy Cross Cemetery and the Archdiocese of Newark, which occupies a considerable portion of the borough.

The motorcycles are state of the art, featuring premium equipment and will be used to better serve the North Arlington community during funeral processions, special events and parades, as well as everyday operations including community policing and motor vehicle enforcement.

The borough was first presented with a check for the motorcycles during a ground-breaking ceremony at Holy Cross’s newest phase of mausoleums around a year ago. After the motorcycles were planned, designed and ordered, they were manufactured and delivered, at which time they were sent out for the markings, insignias, lights, sirens and other highly effective equipment.

Included on the new bikes will be the NAPD patch and the Catholic Cemeteries insignia, commemorating the partnership between the Borough of North Arlington and Holy Cross Cemetery.

“These new motorcycles are excellent additions to our existing fleet,” North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “They are high quality, highly versatile pieces of equipment which will enhance the police department’s ability to navigate through major events and make their day-to-day responses more versatile. We want to thank the cemetery for recognizing how these additions will provide much needed assistance with the many funeral processions we assist throughout the borough on a daily basis.”

The total cost to fund the motorcycles was around $80,000.

