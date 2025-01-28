Obituaries for Jan. 29, 2025

Ronald Donato Travisano

Ronald Donato Travisano died peacefully after a short illness on Jan. 21, 2025, at the age of 86.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. There was a prayer service in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel Three.

He was born in Newark in 1938, grew up in Kearny (where he met the love of his life and wife of over 50 years, Frances Bongiovanni) helped raise his four children for a short time in Bloomfield before becoming a long-time resident in Glen Ridge. At his passing he resided in Cedar Grove.

Ron Travisano is an original “Mad Man.” His distinguished, diverse and groundbreaking career in advertising spanned over 40 years. As co-founder (with legendary ad man Jerry Della Femina), President and Creative Director of Della Femina, Travisano & Partners from 1967–1985, Ron’s impact on the advertising world is immeasurable.

He was an integral part of advertising’s creative revolution in the 60s and was involved in some of the most memorable work in the history of advertising during the ‘70s and ‘80s. Among his many memorable ad campaigns, he is probably best known for one featuring a cat.

Ron personally created the Meow Mix “Singing Cat” commercial for Ralston Purina in 1974. Ron wrote the lyrics as well as art directing the spot. The commercial was an immediate hit, launching the still successful brand, the very memorable tagline “The cat food cats ask for by name” and garnering a Clio Award that year. The campaign was so strong, it still lives on TV today. The New York Times called the tune “one of the best known, most readily sung commercial jingles.”

In 1985, Ron Travisano left Della Femina, Travisano & Partners to pursue his goal to be a TV commercial director, opening Travisano, DiGiacomo Films. From 1985 to 2001, Ron directed hundreds of commercials on practically every continent around the world. He was awarded both Gold and Silver Lions at the Cannes Film Festival for some of the commercials he directed.

In 1999, he was awarded the Pratt Institute Alumni Achievement Award for professional accomplishment and leadership in communication design and was voted Pratt Institute’s Top 125 Icons in honor of Pratt’s 125th anniversary in 2012.

Ron, known to many people as a modern-day Renaissance man, could be called by any of these monikers during his amazing career and life: artist, art director, writer, lyricist, creative director, leader, mentor, entrepreneur, teacher, humanitarian, devout Christian, commercial director, chef and most of all, beloved friend to all who have known or worked for him.

Ron was loved and supported by an incredible family. His influence on all of us has spanned all our lifetimes and will continue throughout the generations to follow.

He was predeceased by his father Ben Travisano, mother Phylis Travisano, sister Laura Sammarco and wife Frances. He will be missed by his children Vincent Travisano (Annamarie), Philip Travisano (Andrea), Ronald Travisano (Diane Bossotti), Laura Hurley (Michael) and his grandchildren Paul Travisano (Sara Isola), Chiara Travisano, Jessica Hurley, Nicholas Hurley, Patrick Hurley, Brooks Ilg (Hana) and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Good Grief in his memory.

Gordon John Onembo

Gordon John Onembo, 69, who grew up in Kearny and Jefferson Township, died peacefully Dec. 20, 2024, after a long illness. Gordon was the son of the late John Onembo and Mariam (Miller) Onembo. He was employed at Moritz Bakery in Oak Ridge, W&H Conveyor Belts in Teterboro and owned his own business at one time Hoodz. Gordon enjoyed boating, fishing, music, photography and bowling. He enjoyed all kinds of sports and was an avid NY Giants and NY Yankees fan.

He is survived by brothers Arthur (Geraldine) from Greenville, Texas; and James (Pamela) from Warwick, New York. He leaves behind nephews John (Elizabeth) and Michael (Ashley) and niece Heather (Onembo) Doty and her husband Richard. Also, three great nieces, three great nephews, one great-great niece and many cousins. Funeral services were under the direction of Goble Funeral Services in Sparta.

A memorial service will take place in the future.

Christine Kaywork

Christine Stephenson Kaywork, a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, beloved daughter and cherished friend, died peacefully Jan. 19, 2025, at the age of 84.

Born in Jersey City in 1940, Christine brought light and warmth into the lives of all who knew her. Her unwavering kindness, remarkable strength and dedication to her family will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 at noon. Memorial service prayers will be offered at 12:30 p.m.

Christine was the daughter of Walter and Jessie Stephenson and grew up in Kearny. She attended Kearny High School and it was there she met the love of her life, Paul Kaywork.

In 1957, Christine and Paul married and began a life full of love, laughter and shared adventures. Together, they raised three children: Linda Barbieri, Christine Rastguelenian and Pamela Kaywork, who were her pride and joy.

Her love for her family was boundless and she was always their greatest supporter and confidante. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren rounded out her perfect family, becoming the highlight of her life. She not only saw her own children grow and mature, but also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, leaving a true heritage of family love and an abundance of memories of the dear one we call, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma.

Christine and Paul resided in Kearny until 1993, then moved to Bayville for 22 years, where she enjoyed living on the water and observing the multitude of wildlife living around her. She was a resident of Little Egg Harbor at the time of her passing.

Christine is survived by her beloved husband, Paul, her children, Linda and her husband Doug Barbieri, Christine and her husband Nerses Rastguelenian, and Pam; her grandchildren, Emalee DeCaprio and her husband John, Melani Kovacs and her husband Jake, Luke Rastguelenian, and Ryan Rastguelenian, and her great-grandchildren Andie DeCaprio, Bennett and Bradley Kovacs, and soon to be Rylee DeCaprio. She is also survived by numerous extended family members and friends, including her brothers-in-law, Ira and Lee Kaywork, and sisters-in-law, Mary Bender and Sharon Sterople. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Walter and Jessie Stephenson, whom she lost as a very young adult, but forever remembered and loved them.

Christine was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of New Jersey, Nutley, Chapter No. 121.

Christine Stephenson Kaywork will be remembered for her boundless love, her gentle spirit and her unwavering devotion to her family and friends. Though she is no longer with us, her legacy of kindness and compassion will live on in all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Maria da Luz Vignier

Maria da Luz Vignier died Jan. 22, 2025.

She was 90.

Born in Portugal, she lived in Kearny since 1974. Private arrangements were under the supervision of the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Maria loved her relationship with the congregants of the Gospel Light Church. A memorial service will be set up in the future.

Maria was the wife of the late Raul and loving mother of Anthony Vignier; sister of Luis Mendes and the late Edit, Pauline and Esmeralda Mendes. She is also the cherished grandmother of Philip and Andre.

Mark Williams

Mark Williams, of Newark, died Jan. 21, 2025.

He was a proud supporter of law enforcement and our military and the only person to still think a ponytail was cool since the 1970s. He still rocked that ponytail until the end like he said he would. He was all business in the front and a party in the back enjoying a nice frosty Bud Heavy on momentous occasions.

Mark was a lover of sports and proudly supported the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys and Boston Bruins. Mark was a coach for youth sports for his kids, including baseball and soccer and was a proud public employee for many years.

Mark was most proud of his children and their accomplishments. He is survived by his children, Mark and Josh and his grandchildren Grayson, Zayden, Jordan, Delaney and Margaret, who affectionately knew him as pop pop. Mark’s happiest moments was watching his grandchildren grow up.

His also survived by his forever-loved sisters, Debbie and Ronnie, and brother Ray and their spouses along with many nieces and nephews. He joins his sisters, Dolly, Mona and Patsy in heaven along with the love of his life, Anna and his parents.

You’d always find Mark the Shark (online pool aficionado) with a Marlboro Red, a can of Coca-Cola and a sugary treat, mainly cold ring dings, listening to Johnny Cash.

Any donations may be sent to Autistic Self Advocacy Network, the ASPCA (cause “In the Arms of an Angel” gets everyone, especially him), grandkids’ college funds, or if you’re feeling lucky, bet it on black at the casino cause like he said, you can’t take it with you.

Funeral services are private and in the care of the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Joseph Tavernese

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joseph Tavernese of North Arlington, formerly of Harrison for many years. Joseph was a hair dresser who served the Iselin area. He was also a Eucharistic Minister and lector at St. Cecelia’s Church in Iselin. He leaves to mourn his passing family and many dear friends. A private funeral took place. Rest in peace, Joseph. Rest in peace.

Anthony J. ‘Rocky’ Ruccatano

Anthony J. “Rocky” Ruccatano of Harrison died Jan. 20, 2025.

He was 76.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Rocky is survived by his former wife Sharon Eckert. Loving father of Anthony (his wife Lisa) and Mark (his wife Meredith). Beloved brother of Joe (his wife Pat) and the late Dorothy Cuomo, Joyce Porto and Patricia Hughes. Dear uncle of Anthony, Gary and the late Christina. He was also the cherished grandfather of Chelse, Lauren, Nicholas, Vincent, Destiny and Levi.

Rocky served in the Army during the Vietnam Era and was a postal worker from Kearny.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Wounded Warriors.

