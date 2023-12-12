Obituaries for Dec. 13, 2023

Jane Carol Sansone

Jane Carol (Kelly) Sansone died peacefully in her sleep at 70 on Nov. 22, 2023.

She spent the majority of her life in Kearny until her retirement from Jack’s Super Foodtown, after which she enjoyed her retirement in Worcester, Massachusetts.

A proud alumna of Kearny High School and Kean University, Jane’s dedication to education and hard work shone throughout her life. Her most recent endeavor was making hats for local veterans in need.

Daughter of the late Vincent and Martha Kelly, Jane was predeceased by her loving husband, Daniel Sansone Jr and brother Robert Kelly. She is survived by her daughter Danielle Shaver, son-in-law Patrick, and their children Charlie, Henry and Andrew.

Jane’s warmth and love extended beyond her immediate family, touching the lives of numerous nieces, nephews, a vast extended family and a multitude of lifelong friends. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.

A celebration of Jane’s life will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 16, 2023, at the American Legion Post 99 Hall, 314 Belgrove Drive in Kearny. In lieu of flowers, the family requests mourners to donate to a charity of one’s choosing or to bring new hats and gloves to the celebration for donation to local veterans.

Victoria Mary Sikora

Victoria Mary Sikora, 94, of Kearny, who was raised in Harrison died Dec. 5, 2023.

The loving spouse of 68 years to the late John Sikora (2019), she was the devoted mother of Patricia Caruso and her husband Augie, Joanne Goffredo and her husband Michael, John Sikora and his spouse Elizabeth. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Jackie and Matthew, she was the beloved great-grandmother of Oliver.

Victoria belonged to the St. Stephen Rosary Society, St. Stephen Senior Club as well as an alter angel taking care of St. Stephen’s linens during the holidays. She also belonged to the Polish American Women’s Club, Harmony and AARP clubs.

Before retiring 31 years ago, Victoria worked for the Kearny Public Library as a supervisor. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her family, especially attending club meetings and bingo nights with the love of her life, John.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Victoria’s name may be made to the Dementia Society of New Jersey, www.dementiasociety.orgor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, was in charge.

Emma Rainey

Emma Rainey of Toms River, formerly of Kearny, the beloved wife of Ira “Wimpy” Kaywork, died peacefully Sunday Dec. 3, 2023.

She was 88.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place at the funeral home. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Emma worked for the Bergen County Senior Senior Center in Lyndhurst as a nutrition director from 1979 until 2006.

Emma was predeceased by her sister Beatrice Tomeo and brothers Robert and James Rainey.

She is survived by her husband Ira, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Murial Elsmore along with loving nieces and nephews.

