Yet another Scout from Unit 305 achieves Eagle rank

Another Boy Scout from Unit No. 305 has achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle.

The unit convened an Eagle Court of Honor at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny late last year to celebrate the accomplishment of Harrison resident Thomas Vinacco, who was recognized for achieving the highest rank in Scouting.

Vinacco is a long-time member of Unit 305 having, begun his career in Scouting as a Cub. He was awarded the Arrow of Light and crossed over into Troop 305 where he advanced through the ranks. Vinacco graduated from National Youth Leadership Training in August 2022 and later held the position of Senior Patrol Leader of Unit 305, implementing the leadership training he received.

Vinacco’s Eagle Scout Service Project benefited our local community theater, WHATCo.

Working alongside his fellow Scouts and leaders, he built portable dressing rooms, costume storage and make-up stations for WHATCo. Vinacco had been working with West Hudson Arts and Theater Company (WHATCo) since 2020, building sets and working on sound and lighting crew.

The dressing rooms were purposely built in a manner to be taken apart and moved when needed. The project would not have been possible without the help of many people throughout the West Hudson community and a generous contribution from a local contractor.

Approximately 4% of Scouts merit the rank of Eagle Scout. To earn the rank, a Scout must complete 21 merit badges of which 13 are required. A Scout must also complete an extensive community-service project that benefits a the community. The Eagle Candidate is expected to fundraise, secure materials and oversee the project.

Unit 305 thanked Brandi-Leigh Miller, Michael Conlon, Brianna Conlon, David Nelson and the Rev. Joseph Mancini, St. Stephen’s pastor, for their contribution to the Eagle Court of Honor.

