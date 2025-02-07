Cardinal celebrates Lunar New Year with Mass at Holy Cross in Harrison

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Chinese Catholics from across the Archdiocese of Newark and beyond came together in celebration of the Lunar New Year — the most significant holiday in many Asian communities — during a Feb. 2 Mass at Holy Cross Church in Harrison.
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy.
The Mass was organized by the Chinese Catholic Apostolate and included two concelebrating Chinese priests — the Rev. Tongyang Shen and the Rev. John Lin Teng, as well as worship music performed in Chinese. Attendees — many of whom wore red, which symbolizes good fortune in Chinese culture — listened attentively as Cardinal Tobin encouraged them to open their hearts to the Holy Spirit. They also prayed to Our Lady of China, a Marian apparition whose image was displayed at the front of the church.
Following the liturgy, participants gathered in the church’s lower level for fellowship and a festive Chinese meal. Children played traditional word games, while adults received gift bags filled with cultural delicacies. A dance group led by choreographer Sherry Chen closed out the event with an elaborate performance set to the Chinese liturgical song “My God, I Want to Worship You.”
“The Chinese Catholic community is grateful to the concelebrants, religious, and friends who traveled from the Metuchen Diocese, New York, and Pennsylvania to share in the joy and solidarity of our Lunar New Year Mass,” Sister Dong Hong Marie Zhang, the liaison to the archdiocesan Chinese community, said. “We are also deeply honored by Cardinal Tobin’s presence and support. This celebration was a moment of hope and inspiration for all of us.”
