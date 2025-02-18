Obituaries for Feb. 19, 2025

Bernard T. Cuba

Bernard T. Cuba passed away on February 15, 2025. He was 89. Born in Newark, he lived most of his life in Kearny before moving to Brick. Visiting will be on Friday, February 21, 2025 from 2 until 6:00 p.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive in Kearny. Mass will be the following morning at 10:00 am. in St. Stephen’s Church, where Bernie and Pat were married. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Bernie is the son of his loving parents the late Henry and Helen (nee Rajkowski) Cuba and devoted husband to the late Patricia (nee Dally) Cuba. He truly cherished his children Joan Richardson (her husband Robert), Carolyn Cuba ( her lifelong partner Mark Morrell) and sadly, the late Paul T. Cuba. He was predeceased by his much loved brother Leonard Cuba. Bernie is also survived by wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bernie graduated St. Cecilia Grammar and High School. He proudly served in The United States Army during Vietnam. He had a stellar 40 year career as a Comptroller for Prudential in Newark. After moving to the Jersey shore in 2003, he began his new favorite activity walking the Spring Lake Boardwalk, rain or shine. Bernie was very proud of his Polish heritage.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center 575 Woodland Avenue Madison, N.J. 07940.

Manuel DaSilva Lopez

Manuel DaSilva Lopez died Feb. 10, 2025.

He was 78.

Born in Orense, Spain, he lived in Newark before moving to Kearny in 1997.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Manuel is the dear husband of Rosa Gonzalez Rodriguez and and loving father of Robert DaSilva (his wife Maria). He also is survived by his cherished grandson Cristian.

Denis James Brady

Mr. Denis James Brady, 76, of Kearny, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 12, 2025, peacefully at his brother’s home. He was born March 23, 1948, in Newark, to the late Andrew and Mary Elizabeth Brady.

Denis was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, three children Kelli Pittman, Denis Brady and Meredith Kathleen Cooper; four grandchildren, Ryan Brady, Thomas Cooper, Dixie Rose Cooper and Aidan Brady; three brothers Andrew Brady, Joseph Brady and James Brady and niece Melissa Brady.

Denis had a long, full life. He had a love for trains and the Jersey Shore. He had a quick wit to him and a laugh that could get anyone to smile. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. He will miss and be missed by all his friends at the VFW and Matson’s tavern in Kearny.

“May the road rise up to meet you,

May the wind be always at your back,

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

May the rains fall soft upon your fields,

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of his hand.”

A small private memorial will take place in his honor with immediate family.

