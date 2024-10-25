Quick thinking of trash hauler helps LFD extinguish truck fire quickly: Haggerty

The quick and logical thinking of a trash hauler prevented what could have been a disastrous fire from becoming one, Fire Chief Paul F. Haggerty said.

According to Haggerty:

On Oct. 24, at 2:07 p.m., the Lyndhurst Fire Department responded to the intersection of Tontine and Park avenues on a reported garbage truck fire. Upon arrival, the operator had dumped the burning contents onto the pavement in a nearby parking lot at the Elks Club, using sound judgement, Haggerty said.

Companies worked to extinguish the fire that remained in the truck along with the contents that were removed. With the assistance of a public-works loader, the incident was quickly handled, placing companies back in service within 40 minutes of dispatch.

This was the third fire in Lyndhurst in the last week.

