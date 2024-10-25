Quick thinking of trash hauler helps LFD extinguish truck fire quickly: Haggerty

The quick and logical thinking of a trash hauler prevented what could have been a disastrous fire from becoming one, Fire Chief Paul F. Haggerty said.
According to Haggerty:
On Oct. 24, at 2:07 p.m., the Lyndhurst Fire Department responded to the intersection of Tontine and Park avenues on a reported garbage truck fire. Upon arrival, the operator had dumped the burning contents onto the pavement in a nearby parking lot at the Elks Club, using sound judgement, Haggerty said.
Companies worked to extinguish the fire that remained in the truck along with the contents that were removed. With the assistance of a public-works loader, the incident was quickly handled, placing companies back in service within 40 minutes of dispatch.
This was the third fire in Lyndhurst in the last week.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.