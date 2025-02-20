Wilton Gregory, the US’s first and only Black cardinal, celebrates Black History Month Mass at cathedral basilica

The first and only American Black Cardinal observed Black History Month by serving as guest homilist for the Archdiocese of Newark’s commemorative Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, on Feb. 16.

Addressing hundreds gathered in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, retiring archbishop of Washington, D.C., acknowledged Black History Month is an opportunity to recognize the “pioneers” of Black heritage for their monumental accomplishments, like triumphing in the face of discrimination. But he stressed it should not just be about re-examining the past. Instead, he said Black History Month is a chance to look to the future “with hopeful hearts and open minds.”

“It is a moment to commit to tomorrow and to urge those who will be our future heroes to seize the challenges that will lie ahead for them and for all of us,” Cardinal Gregory said before reflecting on the legacy of Carter G. Woodson, considered the founder of Black History Month. “I pray (young people) see their own future in the likeness of the man who dared to believe that people of color have an important heritage and a future in which to hope.”

The Black History Month Mass marked the first time Cardinal Gregory participated in a liturgy at the Cathedral Basilica, a visit prompted by an invitation from Cardinal Tobin (“it’s hard to say ‘no’ to Cardinal Tobin,” he joked).

In an interview prior to the Mass, Cardinal Gregory said he was excited to experience the “glorious” structure after seeing it in pictures. He also hoped to give the parishioners inside a new perspective on Black History Month.

“It’s not just for the African American community — it’s for the American community,” Cardinal Gregory said. “It’s an opportunity for all of our neighbors to recognize the gifts that people of color bring with us in our heritage.”

In addition to Cardinal Gregory’s homily, the Mass featured a procession of banners depicting Black candidates for sainthood and a performance from liturgical dancer Quonda Maina Cobbs. It also included songs celebrating the Black Catholic experience and tradition, with tunes like “To My Father’s House” and “Glory, Glory” getting attendees up clapping and dancing.

As the Mass reached its conclusion, Cardinal Gregory and Cardinal Tobin were presented with hand-carved pieces of African religious art, which were given by members of the archdiocesan African American, African and Caribbean Apostolate. The apostolate’s associate director, Rahsaan Garlin, then left those gathered with a closing statement referencing the words of Sister Thea Bowman, a Black candidate for sainthood, who once called on Black Catholics to “show up and show out” through Jesus.

“Please continue to show up and show out through Christ Jesus, remembering who you are and whose you are,” Garlin told the congregation. “I think we’ve made Black history today.”

Garlin wanted Cardinal Gregory to speak at the Mass to inspire young people of color with his success in the Church. Now, juniors and seniors of African American, African and Caribbean descent in archdiocesan high schools can share their thoughts on his visit through the apostolate’s essay contest tied to the liturgy.

