NJDOT: Consider working from home Tuesday, March 14

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is implementing winter-weather protocols based on the forecasted coastal storm, which is expected to bring snow, rain, and strong winds to the state beginning Monday, March 13 and continuing through Tuesday, March 14.
The storm may result in treacherous driving conditions in parts of the state for the morning commute. Precipitation is expected to continue through the afternoon commute.
NJDOT is prepared and coordinating its response with regional transportation partners to ensure the safety of all travelers. The department says it has more than 3,000 plows and spreaders ready to be activated statewide when needed. In addition, the department and its transport partners are prepared for possible flooding in South Jersey from heavy rain.
The NJ State Police and the NJ Office of Emergency Management are actively monitoring this weather event to coordinate any resource needs of our local, county, state and federal partners.
Motorists should consider working from home if that is an option. If you have to drive, slow down, use caution and plan extra travel time, particularly during the Tuesday morning commute as roads may be slippery.
In order for NJDOT and our regional and local transportation partners to safely and efficiently clear roadways of snow and ice, motorists should avoid unnecessary travel. If you must drive,motorists are advised to:
- SLOW DOWN
- Always STAY CLEAR of plowing and spreading trucks. If they are behind you, let them pass
- DO NOT pass between trucks that are in a plow formation
- Allow extra travel time
- Leave a safe following distance between vehicles
- Use caution on bridges and ramps, which freeze before road surfaces
- If you are driving and road conditions deteriorate, PULL OFF somewhere safe and wait it out
- Be patient and use caution
- Keep an emergency kit in your car with a cell phone charger, water, snacks, a blanket, and other items. See the NJ Office of Emergency Managements web site for more information at http://ready.nj.gov/plan-prepare/winter.shtml
NJDOT will be using variable message signs throughout the storm to provide updates.
