Senior citizens in NA may qualify for no-cost tax prep

The Borough of North Arlington has made arrangements with an income-tax agent to prepare federal and state income tax returns and property tax rebate forms for qualified senior citizens at no charge.

The IRS and the State of New Jerseys require all preparers to e-file tax returns. There is a small $10 e-filing fee.

To qualify for this service, North Arlington residents must be 65 or older with earned income of less than $14,000 (not including pensions, Social Security or retirement income) and less than $2,000 in investment income (bank interest and dividends). Renters or single-family home owners man qualify.

Appointments and questions of eligibility and e-file costs may be made by calling (973) 953-7547.

Residents are asked not to call Borough Hall for qualifications or appointments.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

