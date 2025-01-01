Maryann Triano dies aged 79

Maryann Triano

Ms. Maryann Triano, 79, died peacefully on Dec. 24, 2024, at her home in Hillsborough, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newark, she lived most of her life in Kearny before relocating with family to Hillsborough in her later years to care for her mother and grandchildren.

A 1963 graduate of Kearny High School, Maryann later earned accounting certifications from Hudson County Community College. Her career began as an accounting clerk at Congoleum, followed by a position at Wedgwood. She concluded her working years as the purchasing agent for the Town of Kearny.

Maryann was known for her unwavering faith in angels and her passion for the New York Giants. She found joy in solving word puzzles on her phone, watching crime TV shows and game shows. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank (2007), and her mother, Estelle (2019). Maryann is survived by her son, Stephen Triano, and daughter-in-law, Aimee; grandchildren, Ariston and Stellah; siblings Thomas Triano, Frank (Bonnie) Triano, Denise Veltri (Doug), Theresa Hulse (late Richard), and Gary (Michele) Triano; her uncle Lawrence Vannucci; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service took place at the Hillsborough Funeral Home, Hillsborough.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Maryann’s name to the Deborah Hospital Foundation (Deborah Heart and Lung Center) at www.deborahfoundation.org/ways-to-give/#memorial-honor-contributions.

