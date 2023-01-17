WARNING — Scammers spoof Nutley PD’s phone number on Caller ID while making menacing phone calls to residents, department says

There are scams — and then there are scams where the scammers really have a brass set. This one takes the cake for that. And because of it, residents need to be hyper aware of what’s going on.

The Nutley Police Department says scammers have been calling township residents recently with the Caller ID spoofed to make it seem as if the incoming call is coming from the Nutley Police Department’s main phone number.

Thing is, no one from the Nutley PD is actually making these calls — it’s all a bunch of scammers.

The scammers call and identify themselves as “officers” from the “police department.”

Several residents were weary of the calls they got and contacted the PD. Fortunately. But there’s no telling how many people got the phone calls and fell for it.

In all the calls, residents were advised to contact officers at a phone number not owned or operated by the Nutley PD.

“There are people out there who are very clever at leading innocent people to believe what they want them to; however, they will take everything you have,” Police Commissioner Alphonse Petracco said. “So please be cautious and call police directly at (973) 284-4940 to determine the validity of any unknown callers.”

