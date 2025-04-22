Franklin School in Kearny names honor students

Yvonne Cali, principal of Franklin School in Kearny, announces the third marking period Principal Honors and Honor Roll.
4th Grade
Principal Honors
Madeleine Cohetero, Agustin Mahecha Castro, Alex P. Savytskyy, Isabela L. DeCampos, Isabella Salcedo
Honor Roll
Adiel J. Araya Mendez, Nathan M. Batista, Mariana A. Farias, Ethan J. Guerra, Saima S. Mammadova, Christian Melendez, Lennon A. Miranda, Sebastian M. Salas, Cali R. Shaw, Ian Cortavarria, Giancarlos A. Guallpa Marin, Jacob Lugo, Jason K. Aguilar Vasquez, Johanna Chavarria, Ariel C. Juarez, Joshua A. Ramirez, Brianna A. Salavarria, Makayla Valles Mozombite
5th Grade
Principal Honors
Vincent Lin, Cole J. Raia, Yusuf Bourquia, Axiel Dominguez, Alexander M. Lopez, Vani Sharma, Kyle G. Paterson, Jas A. Barrantes, Naomi Carla Yang
Honor Roll
Valery A. Cocuy, Liam A. Estrella, Penelope E. Tirado, Caiden L. Gillman, Kamila A. Perez, Alexandro S. LoBuono Alcantara, Rim Chahid, Jayden M. Gonzalez, Maria R. Molina Merizalde, Lucas S. Silva, Giancarlo Torres, Jean C. Aleman, Ella Malla, Ashley Martinez Hernandez, Isabella R. Matias, Jacob R. Perez, Daphne Reyes, Ava L. Shaw, Brianna Caceda, Leland Costello, Jiya N. Desai, Sebastian Henao, Alanis Llerna, Allison M. Stancu, Bruno S. Mejia Ortega, Breezy K. Roca Cespedes, Sebastian A. Remache Gregorio, Yassin M. Boumia, Katelyn i. Cortes, Kiy’ara Kelly-Sparks, Leah M. Calderon, Nicholas A. Netto, Allan D. Rocha, Melani Ruiz Martinez
6th Grade
Principal Honors
Estefano E. Delgado Vallejo, Leslie Y. Fuentes Perez, Kamila A. Criollo, Brizydes Martinez Hernandez, Jazilyn F. Montilla, Mia S. Ramos, Kalel J. Izquierdo, Caroline M. Gonzales, Marcus F. Castromil Filho
Honor Roll
Brian A. Brandao, Alexandra A. Da Silva, Yanati Ixcoy Shivir, Christopher M. Mendez, Isadora D. Rodrigues, Myles J. Morales, Aamanee G. Akintoye, Bryant M. Cirelli, Julissa S. Huancaya, Lucas O. Mercado, Ervin M. Nunez, Anthony A. Andrade, Maria F. Modolo, Reyna Montesinos, Zuleyka Salas, Emma M. Traqueia, Samantha E. Vazquez, Luciano Mejia Ortega, Riquelmy Miranda Goncalves, Adriana G. Quila Quinde, Juliet I. Tamayo, Steven Arias, Michelle F. Barbosa Pais, Cataleya A. Castro, Austin Gonzalez, Carlos Francisco Romero Loayza.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.