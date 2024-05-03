IHL hosting reunion game in October

The Independent Hockey League, which has local roots, has announced plans for a 30-year reunion game for all former players.

The league originated in East Newark in 1988 and then, after two years, it league relocated to a larger playing area in Harrison. Former Commissioner Darren Deslonde says there has been positive communication with people reminiscing about the good times the league created and so it made sense to organize a reunion.

At its peak, the league had eight teams and more than 100 players competing every Sunday.

Deslonde said: “There was spectacular play, intense rivalries and fierce competition. However, there was never any bad blood between players and teams. When the games ended people shook hands and walked away. So many of us haven’t seen or heard from one another for years and in some cases decades. It’s going to be a fantastic event with lots of laughs, hugs and smiles.”

Deslonde and Charlie Tighe are organizing the reunion, which includes an open invitation to all former IHL players and spectators. The game is set for Oct 5, 2024 and will take place where the league originated in East Newark. A post-game gathering is part of the planning.

