Doyle, council honor Kearny’s Dylan Sullivan

The Town of Kearny recognized Dylan Sullivan for earning the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout — the highest honor awarded by the Boy Scouts of America. Through years of commitment, leadership and service, Sullivan has gone above and beyond — earning over 21 merit badges and leading a meaningful project that gave back to the community. His journey reflects the very best of Scouting values: dedication, integrity and a heart for service. Mayor Carol Jean Doyle marked the occasion with an official proclamation.
