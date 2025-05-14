Obituaries for May 14, 2025

Robert G. Hinkley

Robert G. Hinkley, 91, died Sunday, May 4, 2025 at home in Kearny.

Visiting was at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral service took place in the funeral home, with Dr. Lillian Ramos officiating. Interment was in Nicholson Cemetery, Nicholson, Pennsylvania. The Joseph E. Frobisher Post 99, American Legion, conducted a service as well.

Born in Jersey City, Bob was a lifelong resident of Kearny.

He served in the Unites States Army during the Korean War from 1953 until 1956.

He was a general contractor and later ran Bob Hinkley’s Lawn Service for many years. Later on, he worked for the Kearny Post Office.

Mr. Hinkley was a proud active member of the Joseph E. Frobisher Post 99 American Legion in Kearny serving as Post Commander from 1987 until 1990 and County Commander in 2000. He also was a member of the “40-8” Club. This organization derives its name from the French Army box cars used to transport American soldiers to the western front during World War I. Each car had “40-8” stenciled on the side, which meant it could carry 40 men or 8 horses. Bob maintained a replica locomotive engine for the 40-8 Club which he took to Veterans’ parades throughout the state for many years

Robert was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Kearny for well over 50 years and served as a Deacon on the Facility Committee and was Finance Auditor as well as a Trustee.

He is survived by his children, Thomas Hinkley and his wife, Joanne and Lynda Hinkley and her life partner, William Kirchoff. He was the grandfather of Evan and Neil Cratz and great-grandfather of Juniper and Cillian Cratz.

Mr. Hinkley was predeceased by his wife, Betty Jane (Layton) Hinkley and three sisters, Mary Andrews, Kay Brodie and Beatrice Shurr.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to First Baptist Church of Kearny.

Joesph Ritt

Joesph Ritt, 64, died Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at home in Berkeley Township.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. The funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia R.C. Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Joe was born and raised in Kearny. He moved to North Arlington 24 years ago before moving to Berkeley Township one year ago.

Mr. Ritt was a bricklayer and before that was a member of Local 68 Operating Engineers from 1986 until 2007.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary McCabe Ritt, one sister, Patricia Johnson, and two nephews, Patrick and Russell Johnson. He was the cherished friend of Patrick and Maria Lockard and Godfather to Kayla Lockard Kuziel.

Joe was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Sarah (McCartin) Ritt and one sister, Nancy Gunderson.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation in Joe’s memory at www.jdrf.org.

Vasilios Koukoutsis

Vasilios Koukoutsis was born Oct. 28, 1935, in Karpenisi, Greece.

He grew up during the hardships of World War II and the Greek Civil War. At just 12 years old, he survived a gunshot wound to the mouth — a testament to his strength and resilience. Like many of his generation, he endured a difficult early life in Greece.

In the early 1950s, Vasilios immigrated to the United States in search of the American Dream. After returning briefly to Greece to marry the love of his life, Efrosini, he returned to America to start and raise a family. Tirelessly hard-working, he helped bring his siblings to the U.S. while still supporting his parents back in Greece.

Together with Efrosini, he built a life centered around family.

He settled in North Carolina where his first son was born before moving to Harrison, owning various food businesses.

Vasilios was a man of many passions. He loved cooking, fishing, gardening, the outdoors, the beach, Greek folk dancing, Greek music, enjoying a good cigar, and fittingly, he also had a fondness for the casinos. Above all, he cherished his grandchildren.

After retirement, he enjoyed traveling to Greece during the summers, reconnecting with his roots.

He died peacefully on May 8 while listening to his wedding song, just two days after his anniversary, while holding the hands of his sons.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Efrosini, and by his parents, Eleni and Demitrios Koukoutsis. He is survived by his siblings Maria Zarkadas, Melpomeni Korkovelos and Christos Koukoutsis; his sons James Koukoutsis and Dennis Koukoutsis (Carolyn); and his adoring grandchildren, Julia Frances Koukoutsis and William John Koukoutsis.

His legacy is one of perseverance, family devotion, and joy in life’s simple pleasures.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. The funeral ceremony was set for Tuesday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Demetrios Church in Union. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Heather C. Carlo

Heather C. Carlo was born in Belleville and lived and grew up in Kearny until moving to North Arlington for over 25 years.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Cremation was private.

Heather was the daughter of Lisa and the late William O’Malley. Mother of Bailey, soon to be son-in-law James Awad, the late Sydney, Madeline and her partner Shamoy James. Her siblings William “Bill” his wife Jennifer and their children Nathaniel and Quinnlyn; Kelly and her husband Jose, their children Hanna and Connor; Timothy O’Malley; Daniel and his wife Denise and their children Daniel Jr., Dane, Declan and Deirdre.

She was married to her high school sweetheart Frank Carlo for 20 years. She was the fur mama of Jack, Cali, Sadie and Gatsby; and the fiance of Aaron Cohen. As well as her late grandparents George and Elizabeth Doeffinger, Edward and Margaret O’Malley; Uncles George and John Doeffinger, her uncle Thomas Doeffinger and his wife Karen; and her aunt Karen, her daughters Emily and Abigail, her husband Craig Derosa.

Heather spent countless years deeply involved in the town, supporting her daughter’s activities. She and Frank spearheaded the organization of the NA Crew which they started — Children of North Arlington — a love and passion she held deep until it was time to pass the torch. She loved sunflowers, the ocean and the Beatles. She left North Arlington a year ago to be near the beach; it was her favorite place and brought her the most peace.

Heather had a lifetime of illnesses including type 1 diabetes since the age of 15. She has spent the last few years recovering from multiple heath issues including several amputations. Despite her disabilities, she loved and fought hard. She will be deeply missed by her family and community.

Matthew F. Measso

Matthew F. Measso died May 3, 2025.

He was 42.

Born in Belleville on April 5, 1983, he lived in Harrison before moving to Belleville five years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Matt worked at UPS in Newark and was a member of the union.

He was the beloved husband of Tara (nee Gray) and dear son of Maryjane and the late Adriano Measso. Brother of Cynthia Springer (Steven), Peter Measso Sr. (Deborah) and Paul Measso (Allison). Uncle of Nicholas, Amanda, PJ, Aiden, Avery, Abigail, Emerson and Maya. He was godfather to Aiden and Savannah. Matt was the nephew of Dorothy, Dolores and Frances, brother-in-law to Jaci (Brian) Catalano and Lou Gray and son-in-law to JoAnne and John Mancuso and Kathleen Farrell Gray. He is also survived by his Godparents Kathleen and Michael.

Matt was predeceased by his father Agie, father-in-law Lou Gray, sister-in-law Lisa and his beloved cat Bella.

Renata Beata Tyminski

Renata Beata Tyminski of Wayne died peacefully at home Saturday, May 3, 2025.

She was 60.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Avenue, Harrison.

Born in Rzeszow, Poland, Renata immigrated to the United States. She had an incredible passion for life, family and friends, as well as being an esthetician which she fulfilled as a profession. Renata loved to travel and experience new things. She also had a passion for painting, world travel and loved skiing in the Alps.

Renata is survived by her beloved husband, Andrzej Tyminski, loving children Daniel Pasternak, Karolina Pasternak, a cherished granddaughter Jayleen Rivera, step-daughter Andrea Tyminski, precious dog Czarek and siblings Annia and Marek, She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Jaqueline Sperduto

Jaqueline Sperduto of Chattanooga, Tennessee, formerly of Kearny, died peacefully in Erlanger Baroness Hospital, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Monday, May 5, 2025.

She was 78.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Avenue, Harrison. Her interment took place in her family’s cemetery plot in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Born and raised in Harrison, Jaqueline married the love of her life Vincent Sperduto Sr. and lived on Tappan Street in Kearny for 37 years. They relocated to Tennessee in 2016. She was a dedicated member to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jacqueline was also a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post 282, Harrison.

She was dedicated to caring for her family and loved ones and was a loving grandmother to her many grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husband, Vincent, in 2020, Jacqueline is survived by loving children Dawn Marie Sperduto- Tenney, Rosemary Sperduto-Pierson, Tracey Sperduto and Patrick Sperduto. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her siblings — a brother James Wood and sisters Evelyn Kochell, Dorothy Murray and Joan Males.

She was also predeceased by her son, Vincent Jr., sisters Margaret Kochell (2013), Shirley August (2024), Betty McCarthy (2001) and Roberta Wood and brothers Harold and Albert Wood.

