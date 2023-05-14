May 14 marks beginning of National Police Week — we remember all who lost their lives in the line of duty

Sunday, May 14, marks the beginning of National Police Week. We at The Observer take this time to pause to remember all of the women and men in blue who have made the ultimate sacrifice so you and I can live in safety. We also thank all police officers, but especially those in Kearny, Harrison, East Newark, North Arlington, Lyndhurst, Belleville and Nutley — and all who put their lives on the line every single time they walk out their front doors to head to what it often thankless duty. Your sacrifices are not forgotten by us — and we thank each and every one of you for your service to our communities, the State of New Jersey and the entire nation.

Meanwhile, in observance of the coming week, Mina Ekladious, president of Kearny PBA 21, released the following statement:

“National Police Week is a time for the law enforcement community, spouses, children, family, friends and residents of the communities that we serve and protect to remember and honor all law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. In 2022 there were 246 line-of-duty deaths in the United States. To date in 2023, there have already been 41 line-of-duty deaths with 19 of those tragic incidents involving gunfire. Out of those 41 incidents, three of those LODD would be from New Jersey. In January, we lost Customs and Border Protection Supervisory Officer Jacqueline Montanaro and New Jersey State Police Lt. Gerald T. Barbato. This month, we tragically lost Deptford Township Police Officer Robert Shisler to gunfire.

“Every single day across the country, law enforcement officers go to work for 8 to 12 hours, in some cases longer. During their shifts, these officers are helping members of the communities that they have built a rapport with or a complete stranger. After each call for service, these officers have to essentially hit the reset button to handle their next call. Picture that previous call for service to be a fatal motor vehicle crash. Police officers have to respond to the scene, render first aid, direct traffic, document the crash and in sum handle the next call that comes in. There are not many professions outside of the first responder field that require this ‘reset.’

“This is why you should support police, fire, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, nurses and doctors, amongst similar professions, that requires a courageous individual to put on that uniform and help people they may know — and strangers. We’re ordinary people taking on extraordinary tasks.

“On behalf of the Kearny PBA, we send our most heartfelt condolences and support to the family, friends, co-workers and the Deptford Township community for the recent loss of Police Officer Robert Shisler. Police officers go to work every day with one thing in mind — and that’s making it home to their family. Families of law enforcement officers go to work every day hoping their loved one makes it back home at the end of their shift. During Police Week, I ask that you remember those officers we have lost and thank those that continue to serve and protect your community.”

