Upcoming events

Elks’ Special Children’s Committee hosting hibachi dinner, show

The Kearny-Belleville Elks’ Special Children’s Committee hosts a hibachi dinner & show Friday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 601 Elm St., Kearny. The cost is $50 per person. Payment must be made by June 12. Either visit the lodge or Venmo to @kearnyelks1050 (put Chris Brown/Hibachi in the note). Send an email to chrisscc1050@gmail.com for more details.

KPSUE collecting used school uniforms for redistribution

The Kearny Public School Uniform Exchange is beginning to collect donations of used uniforms at two locations — Super Laundromat at 336 Kearny Ave. and the Kearny VFW Post 1302 at 300 Belgrove Drive.

Kearny VFW, Elks hosting Flag Day flag retirement ceremony

The Kearny VFW Post 1302 hosts a Flag Day flag retirement ceremony Saturday, June 14, at 3 p.m. along with the Elks and VFW, at 300 Belgrove Drive. The VFW will be open that day to the public.

NA Knights hosting summer kickoff and council birthday BBQ

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus celebrates its 74th birthday and the start of summer 2025 with a BBQ Sunday, June 22, at Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington at 1 p.m. The Knights will be cooking hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage, lemon-pepper chicken, potato and macaroni salad, dessert and refreshments, as well as a gluten-free menu cooked on a dedicated grill.

All proceeds will go to the Knights 2025 Special Needs Drive that supports organizations in the local area that provide needed programs for special needs citizens and their parents.

The cost is $25 per adult and $10 for kids aged 6 to 11. Reservations must be made by calling (201) 988-0183 by Wednesday, June 18. The Knights also ask those attending to consider donating a non-expired, non-perishable canned good for the Food for Families Project.

NAPL Friends hosting basket raffle

The Friends of the North Arlington Public Library sponsors a “4th of July” summer basket giveaway full of goodies, including a $25 ShopRite gift certificate, to make your family holiday special. You may support the library by donating $1 per ticket toward the basket, with the announcement of the winning ticket Friday, June 27. Patrons will receive a complimentary “Friends” bookmark until supplies run out. All residents are invited to join the Friends where members take part in fundraising for scholarships, fulfilling children’s library needs and sponsoring many programs for adults. The Friends meet at 10 a.m., the third Friday of every month, at the library.

NFSB hosting summer concert series

The Nutley Family Service Bureau has planned a summer concert series, continuing the on its Rock Hunger VIII fundraiser. The concert series is a key initiative to raise much-needed funds for programs and services, all while enjoying live music from local talent.

The series features five performances at Nutley Family Service Bureau throughout the summer. Each concert will feature live music, all while supporting NFSB’s mission to enhance the well-being of individuals and families in Nutley and beyond.

The lineup includes the Porch Rockers June 25; Ana Felice July 9; CJ Live July 23; Mother Hubbard Aug. 13; and DJ Rob of Ultimate Entertainment/Taylor Swift Tribute Aug. 20.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, please visit www.nutleyfamily.org or contact Josie Wang at jwang@nutleyfamily.org.

Belleville Woman’s Club hosting fish & chips fundraiser

The Woman’s Club of Belleville hosts a fish and chip fundraiser on Friday, June 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Belleville Senior Center, 145 Franklin Ave., Belleville. Eat in or carry out will be available. Cost is $25 and each meal comes with fried fish, French fries, coleslaw, dessert and a drink. Chicken may be substituted for fish. For information and tickets, call Patty at (201) 303-3377.

Salvation Army of Kearny hosting open gyms with Tom Fraser

The Salvation Army of greater Kearny, 28 Beech St., hosts open gyms Tuesday and Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. for kids aged 10 to 17. Games will be under the supervision of the immortal Tom Fraser, retired Lincoln School counselor and coach and long-time director of the Presbyterian Boys & Girls Club.

