Volunteers still needed for Kearny Project Graduation; bus route will be announced June 16

As hard as it might be to believe, Project Graduation and Kearny High School graduation night is just a few days a week — and there are several ways for residents to support all the festivities.

Special thanks

Kearny Project Graduation extends sincere thanks to Hudson County Commissioner Albert J. Cifelli for his generous donation of 10 buses to transport Kearny High School seniors to this year’s celebration. Without this critical support, and the contributions of many others, this cherished event would not have been possible.

We also wish to recognize the generous monetary contributions from many local organizations, including the Kearny-Belleville Elks Lodge, the Kearny Fire Department, the Kearny Police Department, UNICO, the Arlington Woman’s Club, the Junior Woman’s Club, the Kearny Public Works Department, Neglia Group and the Kearny Municipal Alliance.

Finally, we thank all the dedicated individuals who have contributed their time and support in making this event a success for the past 29 years. Your continued commitment helps create a safe and memorable night for our graduating seniors.

Volunteers still needed

Project Graduation is still looking for additional volunteers to help make this year’s celebration a success. They are needed to assist with check-in and to serve as chaperones throughout the evening. Even if you can spare an hour or two, your support will be greatly appreciated. For those interested, please contact Ann Rodrigues at (201) 618-5384 or sign up online at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4CA5AD28A7FFCE9-56797644-project.

There are 50/50 raffle tickets available, still, with the winning ticket to be drawn at 8 p.m., June 20. Tickets may be purchased via Venmo, Cash App or Zelle. Supporters are asked to include their email address or phone number in the payment note to ensure ticket numbers can be sent directly by email or text. All proceeds will help fund next year’s Project Graduation. Don’t miss your chance to support a great cause — and possibly win big!

Bus route will be announced Monday, June 16

On Friday, June 20, the Kearny High School Project Graduation buses will begin a celebratory route at 10 p.m., departing from Kearny High School on King Street. The route is expected to be finalized by Monday, so be sure to check back for more details then.

Families, friends and community members who wish to cheer on the graduating seniors are encouraged to plan accordingly along the route once announced. Students enjoy seeing familiar faces cheering them on during this special send-off.

Learn more about the writer ... Ann Rodrigues | Special to The Observer This author does not have any more posts.

Like this: Like Loading...