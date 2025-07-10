Ferreira: I will resolve Barroso case if elected mayor

To the Editor:

Our community deserves leadership that acts swiftly, fairly, and with respect for the people who serve it.

When I’m elected mayor, I will immediately work to negotiate a fair settlement in the Juan Barroso case and reinstate him to his position. Beyond being unjust, the continued delay in addressing this matter is also costly. Every day of inaction increases the financial burden on taxpayers through mounting legal fees and the growing likelihood of a larger settlement.

But this issue is about more than just money; it’s about the values we stand for as a town.

No town employee should ever face political retaliation. As mayor, I will take decisive steps to ensure that every public servant is treated with fairness, dignity, and the assurance that they can do their jobs free from political pressure or fear.

Restoring integrity at town hall is not optional — it’s essential. Our public servants, and our residents, deserve nothing less.

Sydney J. Ferreira

Candidate for Mayor

Kearny

