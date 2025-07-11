Rt. 17 north ramp to Rt. 3 west will close this weekend

The Route 17 northbound ramp to Route 3 westbound is scheduled to be closed this weekend in Lyndhurst.
Beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, July 11 until 6 p.m., Sunday, July 13, the Route 17 northbound ramp to Route 3 westbound is scheduled to be closed and detoured. The closure is necessary to repair a drainage pipe. The following detour will be in place:
Route 17 northbound to Route 3 westbound Detour:
- Motorists on Route 17 northbound wishing to take the ramp to Route 3 westbound will be directed to continue on Route 17 northbound
- At the Highland Cross Intersection, take the jughandle for U and Left Turns
- Turn left onto Route 17 southbound
- Take the ramp to Route 3 westbound
