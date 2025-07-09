Wonder Girls Camp aims to empower young ladies

Wonder Girls, a non-profit and empowerment program dedicated to helping young girls reach their full potential, gears up for its second annual Ultimate Summer Camp Experience at the Libby Lindsay Girl Scout House at 238 Livingston Ave.

The camp is open to girls aged 10 to 14 and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 11 to 15 for the first week, Aug. 18 to 22 for the second week and Aug. 25 to 29 for the third week.

“You don’t want to miss out on this amazing experience. Last year’s camp was a game-changer — girls boosted their confidence, sharpened their communication and made so many great friends while having a blast,” Camp Director Ana Silvelo said. “They learned cool skills like self-defense, cyber safety and spreading kindness. Counselors from our Wonder Girls school program also gained leadership skills and the whole community enjoyed fun activities like park cleanups, yoga, developing their personal elevator pitches and entrepreneurial skills with The Cupcake Carriage.

The camp provides young girls with the opportunity to build confidence, make new friends and make a difference through community service projects. The girls go through a series of workshops led by successful businesswomen from all different backgrounds and industries that help the girls learn and master important life skills for their future. Ultimately, the camp offers young girls a head start to building a strong and empowering community with other girls while having fun

“I’m most excited to meet and get to know a new set of campers and give younger girls the opportunity to experience this amazing program like I did when I was in high school,” Caila Barreiros, a Wonder Girls ambassador, graduate and camp counselor, said.

The summer camp is just one of the many programs offered by Wonder Girls, a 501(c)3 non-profit school program for middle, high school and college girls with a mission to build confidence, leadership, community and business skills. The school program offers a series of workshops, community service projects, field trips, scholarships and so much more.

“Our campers are able to see they have a strong community of women around them, something that I have appreciated while being in the program at Lyndhurst High School for the past three years. Wonder Girls is such an amazing organization and the fact that the campers get to be a part of it from a very young age is something that they should be proud of,” Debra Ogunbowale, Wonder Girls ambassador and camp counselor, said.

Learn more about Wonder Girls or make a donation to the organization at www.wondergirlsusa.org.

