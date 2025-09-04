ALERT — Traffic nightmare ongoing on Rt. 3 East in Clifton

All lanes on Route 3 eastbound are closed with traffic getting by on the left shoulder between Passaic Avenue and Main Avenue for emergency roadway repairs in Clifton. In addition, the exit ramp to Route 7/Passaic Avenue/Nutley/Passaic is closed and detoured.
The lane closures are expected to last through the Friday morning commute and are expected to affect traffic through the entire region, including the Garden State Parkway.
Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Expect heavy congestion and delays throughout the region, including the Garden State Parkway.
The closures are necessary to repave a half-mile section of Route 3 eastbound between Passaic Avenue and Main Avenue in Clifton that was damaged by an overturned tanker truck that spilled cooking grease on the roadway yesterday, Wednesday, September 3.
Crews are mobilizing and will mill the damaged portion of the roadway and then resurface Route 3 eastbound. Work is expected to continue overnight and be completed late Friday morning, September 5. Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone. Expect delays or plan an alternate route for both Thursday evening and Friday morning rush hours. The following ramp detour is in place:
Route 3 eastbound exit to Route 7/Passaic Avenue/Nutley/Passaic Detour:
- Motorists on Route 3 eastbound wishing to take the exit for Route 7/Passaic Avenue/Nutley/Passaic will be directed to continue on Route 3 eastbound
- Take the next exit for Main Avenue/Nutley/Passaic
- Turn left onto Main Avenue, which becomes Passaic Avenue
- Turn right on Kingsland Avenue
- Stay right where the road divides onto Cathedral Avenue, which becomes Passaic Avenue
