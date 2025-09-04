Lyndhurst PD: Couple stole nearly $2K from deceased woman

A Lyndhurst couple who were supposed to be taking care of a disabled woman instead took her money — nearly $2,000 in cash — and now they’re in serious hot water.

Lyndhurst Police Department Public Information Officer Paul Haggerty says Saturday, July 19, 2025 at approximately 8:24 p.m., the Lyndhurst police responded to a local residence on an unattended death. The incident was not suspicious in nature, and it was ultimately determined the decedent died of natural causes; however, a police investigation is procedural in this kinds of circumstance.

On Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at approximately 10:40 p.m., the deceased woman’s brother and next of kin arrived at police headquarters to report a large sum of money was missing the deceased sibling’s bedroom. Det. Sgt. Chris Cuneo and Det. Steve Batista were assigned the case, and so began their investigation. All first responders were quickly cleared.

After learning the money had gone missing, only after the police and livery service cleared the scene, the primary suspects were identified as Paula Kuczynski, 63, and Arthur Morris, 71, both of Lyndhurst, as they had had a key to the residence and were entrusted to provide care to the decedent from time to time because the woman was physically disabled. Additionally, at the wake service, which took place out of Lyndhurst, the suspects thought it to be appropriate to express to the decedent’s brother their “displeasure with the fact that he had changed the locks to the residence” on them.

Ultimately, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 the investigation produced evidence that confirmed and led to the arrest. Kuzzynski and Morris for allegedly stealing $1,948 the decedent’s bedroom.

Kuczynski was charged with third-degree theft and second-degree residential burglary. Morris was charged with third-degree conspiracy to commit theft and residential burglary.

Both were released on complaint summonses pending appearances in Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court, Hackensack.

“The actions of Ms. Kuczynski and Mr. Morris are so morally reprehensible,” Haggerty said. “The investigation conducted by our detectives and its outcome is a true testament of serving and protecting, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

