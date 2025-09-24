Athlete of the Week- Sean Sharpe saves the day for 3-0 Bucs

There’s a commonly used refrain when it comes to true stars that big-time players make big-time plays in the big moments. By that definition, Sean Sharpe’s star status is already secure.

Only a sophomore, Belleville’s wide receiver/safety/punt returner has emerged as one of the area’s top players and one who has come through when his Buccaneers have needed it the most.

Facing an undefeated Demarest team that many consider the best in the SFC’s Ivy divisions, it was Sharpe who delivered arguably the game’s two biggest plays.

With the score tied at 20-20, Sharpe scored what proved to be the game winning touchdown when he intercepted a fourth quarter pass and then raced 70 yards down the right sideline for the score.

Demarest scored a touchdown on the final play of the fourth quarter to cut the Belleville lead to 27-26. Instead of trying an extra-point to tie game Demarest elected to go for the win, but was denied thanks to Sharpe’s pass defense on the two-point conversion.

The play, in which Sharpe knocked the receiver out of the back of the endzone before he could complete the catch, gave Belleville the victory.

With the win, Belleville is 3-0 for the first time since 2019 and Sharpe, who also had 13 tackles on defense and three receptions for 60 yards on offense, is The Observer Athlete of the Week.

“He is a special player. Big time players make big time plays in big time moments and he really did that for us,” Belleville head coach Brian Antab said. “They were driving there with the game tied and he just stepped up. He made a big play and he totally changed the whole feel of the game. It was a big momentum swing for us. And then he was able to be a part of that final play and he sealed the victory for us.”

According to Sharpe, the play Demarest ran that resulted in the interception was one Belleville had worked on defending all week in practice so when he saw the receiver line up in the slot and run an out route, he knew what to do.

“We were waiting for him to run that route, my brother (senior safety Jailen Sharpe) signaled it out to watch for the route. I gave him a thumbs up and then I knew what was going to happen.I knew I had to jump the route immediately.”

Scoring long touchdowns has become a calling card for Sharpe and this Bucs team. One week earlier, at North Bergen, Sharpe scored two long touchdowns in the third quarter of the 45-20 win as he returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD and caught an 82-yard TD pass from Jordan Armstrong.

Sharpe has five touchdowns total on the season, catching two TD passes in the season opener against Ferris.

“I’ve known about him and I’ve been excited about him (playing for Belleville) for years,” said Antab. “He puts in the work, he wants to get better at everything he does so I’ve had a feeling that he was a special type of player for a while, but I didn’t know he would have this much success this quickly.”

Last year as a freshman, Sharpe started the second half of the season at tight end due to a season-ending injury to starter Caleb Love. He also earned varsity letters in basketball and volleyball.

This year, the 6-2, 185-pound Sharpe was moved outside to receiver due to his speed and became a starting safety alongside his older brother, Jailen, a senior. Jailen, who had nine tackles and a sack, while also rushing for a TD in the win over Demarest.

“It’s very special and knowing that we’re both having some of the best seasons of our lives is making me feel good,” said Sean Sharpe. “I just want to have the best season I can so he can have his season end off on a good note.”

If the first three games are any indication, both brothers and Belleville could be on their way to a special season.

