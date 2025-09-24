Nutley girls soccer enjoys breakthrough start

For two years, Nutley’s girls soccer team has had to endure the growing pains that come with relying as heavily as it has on underclassmen in prominent varsity spots.

Now, with a team that would still be considered young, the Maroon Raiders are starting to see the results that had eluded them before.

Less than three weeks into the season, Nutley is 6-2 and just one win away from matching last year’s total. The past 10 days in particular have seen the Raiders enjoy their greatest success in a few years, as they posted consecutive shutouts over Bloomfield, Irvington, Science Park and Rutherford.

“We’re still young in terms of having that group of sophomores and a freshman starter at times,” said head coach Mike DiPiano of his team that starts just three seniors. “But they’re learning how to win. We’ve talked about getting results and winning games we’re not supposed to and I think that’s the sign of the team (growing). We’re starting to figure out how to win.”

One of those two senior starters is Makayla Albert, who is a converted goalkeeper after previously playing as a forward for Nutley. The move, admittedly made out of necessity, has proven to be a dramatic one with Albert posting six shutouts and making 48 saves in eight games.

“Makayla stepped up and she’s been doing a fantastic job,” DiPiano said. “She’s doing everything we ask of her. She’s learning on the fly and it’s been a very, very nice surprise so far.”

Albert has been supported by a veteran backline that is led by senior captain Daniela Gagliardo and sophomores Mia Sceppaguercio and Mackenzie Shedd, who are all returning starters. The fourth starter from last season, junior Sophia McMullen has shifted up to a defensive center-midfield, opening a starting spot for Ellie Oldak, who was a key reserve a year ago. Zoey Vonroth is a valuable reserve who sees extensive time in the back as well, while seniors Victoria Cabezas and Emma Acosta bring additional depth on defense.

Another sophomore making a huge impact has been Selmah Kantor, who after a strong freshman year, has enjoyed a breakout start at center-midfield with four goals and four assists.

“Kantor’s our motor. She’s all over the field, anywhere we need her to be, she’s there,” said DiPiano. “She’s dynamic going forward, she wins the ball back in the midfield and a lot of what we do goes through her.”

Flanking Kantor are junior Isa Harrington (six goals, seven assists) on the left side and her older sister Rosa Harrington (one goal, five assists) on the right. Junior Thea Defabbio has also seen extensive time on the right side with Rosa, a senior co-captain, and junior Skylar Florie both currently battling injuries. Leah Novoa and freshman Gabriela Gagliardo have provided additional depth to the midfield

Up top, sophomore Madison Heal is a returning starter, who despite battling some injuries early on, has already scored eight goals after recording 12 a year ago. Sophomore Allyson Roman (five goals, four assists) and freshman Sydney Hanly (five goals, five assists) bring additional offensive fire power to an attack that is deep as Nutley has enjoyed in a few years.

“We have several girls that can hit the back of the net this year and that helps,” DiPiano said. “That has helped us tremendously.”

Nutley looks to continue its winning ways on Tuesday when it travels to a strong Lyndhurst squad before going to Newark East Side in a Thursday showdown between the top two teams in the SEC Colonial Division standings.

