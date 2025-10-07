Harrison girls soccer continues breakout year, moves to 10-1

When Bryan Jablonsky was a middle school coach in Harrison a few years ago, he got as he called it “a really, really early sneak peek preview,” of an incredibly talented group of young players with the potential to completely change the perception of Harrison girls soccer.

That time has arrived now.

Despite a still very young roster, Harrison has announced its arrival as one of the best teams in Hudson County and the NJIC, starting the season with a 10-1 record. The most recent of those wins, an 11-1 dismantling of a Secaucus team that had beaten the Blue Tide 16 times in a row.

The 10 wins are the most Harrison has had in a year since 2014.

“When I was talking to the athletic directors and a couple of the other coaches, (2025) was one of the projected years where we were going to start making a mark and making noise,” said Jablonsky. “It has been a long time coming, but we’re here, we’re ready to work, and so far it’s paying off.”

A majority of Harrison’s starting 11 is underclassmen, beginning in goal where sophomore Julia Martins has posted five shutouts in her first season as the starting goalkeeper.

“It’s incredible that such a young person can step up to a big role in the sense of commanding the defense,” Jablonsky said. “And it starts with her confidence and the way she holds herself accountable.”

Fellow sophomore Asley Guerrero is the backup and senior Breaghan Toal served as an emergency keeper in a win over Union City.

Toal, is a three-year center back and anchors the Harrison defense. Joining Toal are a pair of freshmen who have proven mature well beyond their years in Nayelly Linares and Adama Sowe.

“They aren’t afraid of anything,” said Jablonsky of his two freshman defenders. “It’s not often that you get freshmen that can just go out there and put out a varsity level performance day in and day out. Those have definitely done that.”

While Harrison primarily plays a three back formation, it will shift to a five back set, and in those situations, sophomore Ali Lizama and senior Amny Herrera serve as the outside defenders.

Juniors Romina Sosa and Oriana Velasquez are the two holding midfielders with Sosa also being a key component of the offense with seven goals and four assists.

At center midfield is sophomore Genesis Vallejo, who has a team-high 11 goals to go with six assists and senior Danna Gomez, who has two goals and six assists. Sophomore Barbara Sanchez also sees time in the center.

On the wings are junior Nada Bana (seven goals, three assists) and sophomore Stefy Rosales (four goals, four assists). Senior Shayla Sanchez and junior Emily Inahuazo add depth to the outside.

At striker is junior Thalia Sosa, who has a team-high 29 points (10 goals, nine assists) in what has been a breakout season.

“Thalia’s just a lethal striker,” said Jablonsky. “She has the speed, she has the skill set and if she wants to play a ball in the back of the net, most of the time it’s going to be there.”

Darla Cedillo is also vying for time up top. Also providing additional depth are seniors Britny Mendoza, Isabella Tobon and Sofia Para, juniors Antonella Bravo and Shawny Gonzalez and freshman Abbygail Godoy.

Harrison was awarded the three seed for the Hudson County Tournament, the highest its received, giving the Blue Tide a double bye into the quarterfinals which are for this coming weekend. Before then, Harrison has division matchups against Leonia on Oct. 7 and at Lodi on the 9th.

