2025 PAWrade coming soon

It’s nearly time for the Kearny Doggie Halloween PAWrade and Festival Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arlington Depot Park. Costume-clad pooches, their families and dog lovers of all ages should head over to the park (off Midland Avenue, between Elm and Forest streets) for all the fun, sponsored by the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone, K-9 Corner/Bone Appetit Spa and Dog Barkery and the Kearny Dog Walker.
The Doggie Halloween Costume contest headlines the festival. Sign up is only in person at the park the day of the event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You must have proof of license registration and up to date rabies vaccine.
There’s lots to do for dog-lovers and families alike, even if your pup is not part of the contest. And everyone is invited to participate in the PAWrade. No sign up needed.
The PAWrade will also once again spotlight some adorable pups looking for forever homes.
Other happenings include lots of vendors, dog-friendly booths and activities, photo opportunities and live entertainment.
For additional information follow the KUEZ and Town of Kearny on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.kearnynj.org.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.