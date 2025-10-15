2025 PAWrade coming soon

It’s nearly time for the Kearny Doggie Halloween PAWrade and Festival Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arlington Depot Park. Costume-clad pooches, their families and dog lovers of all ages should head over to the park (off Midland Avenue, between Elm and Forest streets) for all the fun, sponsored by the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone, K-9 Corner/Bone Appetit Spa and Dog Barkery and the Kearny Dog Walker.

The Doggie Halloween Costume contest headlines the festival. Sign up is only in person at the park the day of the event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You must have proof of license registration and up to date rabies vaccine.

There’s lots to do for dog-lovers and families alike, even if your pup is not part of the contest. And everyone is invited to participate in the PAWrade. No sign up needed.

The PAWrade will also once again spotlight some adorable pups looking for forever homes.

Other happenings include lots of vendors, dog-friendly booths and activities, photo opportunities and live entertainment.

For additional information follow the KUEZ and Town of Kearny on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.kearnynj.org.

