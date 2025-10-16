Red Bulls award $5K for new gym equipment to Franklin School’s fifth-graders after winning challenge

Franklin School in Kearny celebrated a major achievement after being named the top-performing school in the Red Bulls on the Move fitness challenge, led by the New York Red Bulls soccer team of the MLS. Throughout the month-long initiative, Franklin’s fifth-graders collectively logged more than 6.8 million steps, earning the school a $5,000 award to enhance their physical education and wellness programs.

The opportunity to enter the challenge was initially brought to district administrations from the Red Bulls organization. Denise Pais Sotelo, district supervisor of Physical Education and Health, shared the challenge with the Physical Education department and Franklin Elementary’s team eagerly took on the challenge with its fifth-graders.

“This recognition reflects the teamwork, dedication and spirit of the entire Franklin community,” Superintendent of Schools Flora Encarnacao said. “Our students and staff embraced this challenge with enthusiasm, demonstrating the importance of prioritizing physical health and well-being while proving that making healthy choices is both fun and rewarding. We are very proud of their accomplishment and the example they have set for the entire district and Kearny community.”

Excitement reached new heights when Franklin was announced as the winner of the challenge, with students and staff attending a New York Red Bulls match at the Red Bull Arena Saturday, Oct. 4, for a special check presentation. The $5,000 prize will help fund new gym equipment for all students to enjoy, starting on the PTA-sponsored field day.

Throughout the month, the staff motivated students to stay active by using a Google spreadsheet, created by faculty member Mrs. Davis, to track progress and weekly check-ins to encourage participation and celebrate milestones.

Honored as the school’s top stepper during the challenge was sixth-grader Vani Sharma, a talented and dedicated student, who completed 502,733 steps throughout the month of May. Sharma is a member of the Franklin band and performed “America the Beautiful” on flute during this year’s Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony.

The Red Bulls on the Move victory has united the Franklin Elementary community in celebration and pride.

“One of Franklin’s main goals is to foster a positive and inclusive climate that extends beyond classrooms to families and the wider community,”Principal Yvonne Cali said. “This accomplishment was not only uplifting for our fifth-graders but also a source of pride and joy for all Franklin students and families. At the game, every attendee wore a bright smile and felt a sense of pride for what we achieved together as a school community.”

