Lincoln Middle School robotics instructor receives prestigious national recognition

Lincoln Middle School automation and robotics instructor Patricia Hester-Fearon has been selected as one of only a few educators nationwide to receive the 2025–26 Outstanding Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Teacher recognition.

This national honor, presented by PLTW, celebrates teachers and administrators across the US who inspire, engage and empower students by creating transformative learning experiences through PLTW programs.

Organizers say Hester-Fearon exemplifies the spirit of this recognition through her innovative teaching, service-driven leadership and deep commitment to student growth and success. At LMS, she empowers students with transportable skills — including critical thinking, collaboration and ethical reasoning — through hands-on, real-world PLTW projects that spark curiosity and build confidence.

Beyond the classroom, she extends her impact into the community through initiatives such as the 4-H, Robotics, and STEM Club, which connects students with STEM professionals, promotes career exploration and develops leadership and communication skills.

As an EcoSchools leader, she transforms the school’s garden into a living lab where students integrate STEM learning with sustainability and climate action.

Hester-Fearon also organizes monthly Family Engagement nights that strengthen school-community connections while highlighting student achievements in PLTW and beyond. Her leadership has guided students to participate in high-impact STEM events, including the NJIT Elementary eSTEM Challenge, Princeton Young Women’s Conference in STEM, the Hudson County STEM Showcase, the Rutgers Climate Change Summit and the NJ State Middle School TSA Conference.

Hester-Fearon is also a recognized leader among educators. She mentors colleagues, integrates PLTW principles across content areas and contributes to regional STEM networks. As a Wipro Science Education Fellow, she continues to advance her own practice while supporting professional learning for others.

